It’s now been revealed that UK-based organisation the ICJP’s crucial evidence over Israel’s war crimes in Gaza has been submitted to the International Criminal Court.

The ICJP: evidence was given to the ICC over Israel

For nearly a year, the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) has been collecting witness statements to help gather evidence relating to international crimes conducted by Israel, including alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, which it can now confirm has been used in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ):

ICJP has been gathering witness evidence of alleged war crimes for nearly a year now. We can now confirm this evidence has been used by the @IntlCrimCourt and by South Africa's legal team at the @CIJ_ICJ. Support our work at https://t.co/WfiKTkmsTrhttps://t.co/MV9yRUpXYF — ICJP (@ICJPalestine) November 6, 2024

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians is an independent organisation of lawyers, politicians and academics who support the rights of Palestinians and aim to protect their rights through the law.

Following ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan KC’s application for arrest warrants in May 2024, ICJP confirmed that it had submitted evidence to the ICC, which was collected from first hand eyewitnesses, including from a significant number of medical professionals who have been in Gaza since October.

The evidence was collected by ICJP’s investigation and legal teams, which include former British police detectives, who collected the evidence to British police force standards.

ICJP can now confirm that the witness evidence it has collected has been used for international cases. The evidence has been gathered for the purposes of investigating criminal offences and for use before international accountability institutions including the ICC.

Continuing to document war crimes

ICJP has also provided South Africa’s legal team with witness statements, using the statements that had already been gathered for the ICC. This evidence was then used by South Africa’s legal team in its ICJ legal case against Israel on genocide in Gaza. Though used, the evidence was not gathered for the purposes of being used before the ICJ, however it has since been used.

ICJP continues to collect evidence to document war crimes and crimes against humanity in order to ensure that international institutions can hold alleged war criminals accountable. To support ICJP’s work, you can donate here.

Featured image via the Canary