Syria is entering a new and uncertain chapter after the overthrow of the government, but the challenges facing millions of ordinary Syrians are far from over. Recent weeks have seen more than 350,000 people flee their homes since 27 November due to escalating instability. Charity Action Against Hunger is currently on the ground and actively taking action.

Yet the UK has effectively slammed the door shut on Syrian refugees – with the right-wing immigration minister already discussing repatriations.

So, with winter approaching and humanitarian needs already severe, families in Syria are facing worsening conditions and urgently require aid to endure.

Action Against Hunger: Syrians were already battling chaos

“In some areas, access to food and water has been severely disrupted,” says Elise Madouche, Action Against Hunger’s Syria Country Director. “In Syria, over 16 million people already needed urgent assistance. With displacement rising and food insecurity worsening, it’s vital to closely monitor the situation and prioritise aid for the most vulnerable, including both host communities and those newly displaced.”

An estimated 90% of Syrians live below the poverty line, with 12.9 million facing crisis levels of hunger due to over a decade of conflict, economic decline and substantial cuts to humanitarian funding.

Yet despite this, the UK and EU have stopped all Syrian asylum applications in the wake of Assad’s demise. As the Guardian reported, Austria is preparing a deportation scheme as well.

Right-wing UK government blocking applications

In the UK, right-wing immigration minister Angela Eagle echoed similar. The Guardian reported that:

The Home Office would like to facilitate the return of refugees to Syria, a minister has said, saying about 6,500 asylum claims had been suspended as the government waited to assess the fallout from the end of the Assad regime. The immigration minister Angela Eagle said many refugees had been fleeing from the persecution and torture inflicted by Bashar al-Assad’s regime and said that if people wished to return to Syria from the UK “we’d certainly like to facilitate that”. Asked whether leave to remain would continue for people who had been granted the status after fleeing Syria, Eagle told Times Radio: “We have suspended our consideration of the current asylum claims – about 6,500 – until we can see what emerges from the current situation”.

This is despite, as Action Against Hunger noted, over a third of a million people being displaced in Syria in a matter of weeks.

“Even before this latest period of conflict, conditions were devastating. Many families who had fled fighting in Lebanon had already sought refuge in Syria,” adds Madouche. “Now, with harsh winter weather and increased displacement, humanitarian support is more critical than ever.”

Action needed, now

For over 15 years, Action Against Hunger has operated across Syria, from coastal areas to the country’s eastern region, running programs that improve access to clean water, enhance maternal and child healthcare, and help families rebuild their livelihoods through training and income-generating projects. However, escalating hostilities have interrupted much of this vital work.

“All NGOs were forced to suspend their activities after the conflict reignited,” Madouche explains. “It’s crucial that humanitarian organisations like ours can resume operations quickly to continue supporting Syria’s vulnerable communities. Our teams are ready to restart and scale up our response as soon as conditions allow.”

“Our commitment remains steadfast. Action Against Hunger will continue addressing the urgent needs of Syrians and supporting them on the path toward stability and peace,” says Madouche.

