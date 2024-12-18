On Tuesday 17 December, a grand jury charged Luigi Mangione – the internets favourite CEO assassin – with murder “as an act of terrorism”. This is in addition to his murder charge:

Luigi Mangione is being charged with 1st degree murder & terrorism for allegedly “influencing the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion.” But it’s ok that for-profit insurance companies kill us for profit and bribe our govt to prevent change to the system. — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 17, 2024

Luigi Mangione is suspected of shooting Brian Thompson, CEO of United Healthcare in New York on 4 December.

Al Jazeera reported:

Under New York law, a terrorism charge can be brought when an alleged crime is “intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping”.

Luigi Mangione a terrorist? Really???

First of all, is this an admission that private health insurance companies are a unit of government?

Omg did the feds say the quiet part out loud by accident when they referred to health insurance companies as a unit of government!!!!!???!?! https://t.co/kTs9JHah64 — Miss Love (@YSL_Love_SLATT) December 17, 2024

I think it’s important to know that US law just admitted the capitalist CEO structure and it’s members are part of the government. Hm!

US Law, politicians, the labor aristocracy, healthcare CEOs, etc combine to be the bourgeoisie. https://t.co/mh0mgXjUgP — Guts but a Butch Lesbian (@stonebutchguts) December 17, 2024

Secondly, since Trump’s die hard supporters stormed the US Capitol in 2021, they have charged more than 1,265 people. Not one of these charges relates to terrorism or domestic terrorism. Talk about double-standards?

Speaking of double standards, X users pointed out that usually it’s “thoughts and prayers” for school shooter victims, instead of justice or gun reform. Given there’s just over a month until Trump takes office, its going to be more like ‘concepts of thoughts and prayers’:

So when it’s a CEO it’s terrorism, but when it’s a second grader it’s thoughts and prayers? https://t.co/dtIV8XHMHJ — Maggie Slepian (she/her) (@MaggieSlepian) December 17, 2024

What do you call corporate criminal health insurers’ mass murder of people to make a profit?

I demand they bring every health insurer up on Genocide charges now. If Luigi is a terrorist, then health insurers are committing genocide by systematically denying and delaying claims. — Miss Love (@YSL_Love_SLATT) December 17, 2024

*Checks dictionary*

They have charged Luigi Mangione with terrorism, yet for over a year the US has been sending weapons to Israel – a literal terrorist state. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, for:

crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024

Clearly, the US government need to check the definition of terrorism. Only last week, Yoav Gallant was able to visit Washington DC. More than that though, US officials welcomed him. This is an insult to the 45,000 Palestinians who Israel have murdered:

The past year and genocide in Gaza should let you all know that the word “terrorist” means next to nothing when it comes from the mouths of Western superpowers. They will utilize it to enforce every act of barbarism and lack of humanity their minds can conjure up. https://t.co/WIX7JxWKiC — Mr. Bigshot | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@ShatteredXLV) December 17, 2024

The swift response of US law enforcement in bringing terrorism charges to Mangione while simultaneously inviting genocidal war criminals to the White House is the US all over.

As expected, the gears of the criminal justice system turn extremely quickly when its time to protect the rich, white, and powerful. It’s working exactly as it was designed. That same system will never hold CEOs of health insurance companies to account for their necro-capitalist profiteering.

We do not condone violence of any kind. However, history has shown that it’s only things of this scale that ever bring about change. Mangione has blown a hole in the stark hypocrisy of the whole system.

Feature image via NBC News/Youtube