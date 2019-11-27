The letter from a rabbi that won’t make the front pages of most of the mainstream media

Following the Chief Rabbi’s comments and Jeremy Corbyn’s interview with Andrew Neil, allegations of antisemitism in the Labour Party have once again dominated the mainstream media.

But there’s one letter from a rabbi that probably won’t make headlines in most of the media. And it’s a letter that everyone who’s ever condemned Corbyn regarding antisemitism needs to read.

‘We totally condemn and reject these remarks’

The letter, written to Jeremy Corbyn, is signed by Rabbi Mayer Weinberger on behalf of the Executive Board of the United European Jews organisation. It describes the Chief Rabbi’s comments that British Jews are “gripped by anxiety” at the thought of a Labour government as “unusually disturbing”.

It continues:

“Propaganda with a political and ideological agenda”

The letter doesn’t pull any punches in regard to the reasons behind the attack on Corbyn, saying:

We believe that such assertions are due to propaganda with a political and ideological agenda. An agenda, which, I might add, is diametrically opposed to fundamental Jewish values as well as the opinions of tens of thousands of Jews in our community.

And it thanks Corbyn for his:

numerous acts of solidarity with the Jewish community over many years and also welcome your assurances that Labour will do everything necessary to defend the Jewish way of life and protect our rights to practise our religion.

Our media is broken

This letter should be given the prominence the Chief Rabbi’s letter was given. But it won’t be. Because unlike the letter from the Chief Rabbi, who had previously described Boris Johnson as “a longstanding friend and champion of the Jewish community”, this letter won’t further the interests of the billionaire press.

And as one of those British Jews who disagree with the Chief Rabbi, this is devastating. Because I can see my identity being twisted by right-wing media outlets that directly promote racism and bigotry. There are so many of us who don’t agree that there is an antisemitism ‘crisis’ in Labour. Despite the fear of social media, many of us are speaking out. And I’m very grateful to Weinberger and the Executive Board of the United European Jews for writing something that so badly needs saying.

Featured image via Wikimedia/Rwendland