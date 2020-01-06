A ‘car crash’ interview shows exactly why Jess Phillips is unfit to be Labour leader

Andrew Marr & Jess Phillips
Peadar O'Cearnaigh


On 5 January, Jess Phillips appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to discuss her candidacy for the Labour leadership position. And despite admitting that Brexit was one of the things that contributed to Labour’s loss, she’s still apparently committed to arguing for re-entry to the EU:

 

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Brexit decision

Not only did most UK voters choose to leave the EU in June 2016, but the general election on 12 December 2019 was dominated by Brexit. And it was a landslide victory for a clearly pro-Brexit party. In short, it’s important to a significant number of British people. So it’s unclear why someone who wants to be Labour Party leader and prime minister would apparently argue to re-join the EU.

Charismatic, really?

While introducing the interview, Marr labelled Phillips as “one of the most charismatic MPs in parliament”. But this didn’t cut any ice with people online. One person, for example, thought Phillips’s ‘re-join’ position would “infuriate” people further:

And Labour councillor Seema Chandwani was much more to the point:

So too was fellow councillor John Edwards:

Time to get real

If Labour is to build a fairer society for the UK, then all leaders need to show they’re listening to its people. So while it’s valid for any candidate to personally believe the best place for the UK is within the EU, they mustn’t let that belief override the wishes of the British people.

Phillips talked about ‘listening’ to the British people. Yet her Brexit position in this interview somewhat belies this. Arguing for Remain when British people chose Leave and punished Labour for not honouring the referendum result in the last election shows a distinct lack of leadership and an unsuitability for public office.

Featured image via Twitter screengrab

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    1. Whilst I agree it’s naive to stand for the leadership on a rejoin mandate and Jess Phillips won’t be getting my vote, it seems that she understand the nature of ‘Representative Demcracy better than Peadar O’Cearnaigh, most of the electorate, and many of her fellow MPs.

      It has little if anything to do with the ‘will of the people’, which this piece appears to suggest.

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles