Two jaw-dropping minutes in a BBC interview were the best gift Labour could get

BBC Radio host Emma Barnett
Tracy Keeling


BBC radio host Emma Barnett interviewed Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle on 31 October. And the discussion contained two absolutely jaw-dropping minutes after the MP raised one of his party’s key messages in the election: that it is on the side of “normal working people”, not the tax-dodging billionaire class.

What followed was an absolute gift to the Labour Party:

 

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Don’t exterminate the billionaires! Don’t exterminate the billionaires!

In the interview, Russell-Moyle said:

Are you on the side of the tax dodgers or of the billionaires, or are you on the side of normal working people?

Barnett responded:

The tax dodgers or the billionaires? Some people aspire to be a billionaire in this country. Is that a dirty thing?

In short, the first thing the BBC host chose to do when faced with that question was stand up for billionaires by rushing to the defence of “some people” who want to be one.

Then, after the Labour MP explained that Britain should have a system where “everyone is able to live well and wealthy” rather than having billionaires, she said:

You don’t think anyone should be a billionaire? How are you gonna stop that?

And on and on it went. Barnett was incredulous at the idea of a billionaire-less Britain. No championing from Russell-Moyle of building a country that doesn’t “work for billionaires” but for “ordinary and normal people” could remove the derisive look from her face.

It looked like she just couldn’t believe that anyone would want to ‘remove these tax-paying aspirational beings from our shores’.

Embarrassing

But the billionaire picture isn’t as rosy as Barnett made out. Yes, billionaires are liable for big tax bills because of their wealth. But as the Times reported earlier this year, around a third of Britain’s richest people have moved to a tax haven over the last 10 years, enabling them to avoid a hefty tax bill. Because their businesses are still located in Britain, though, the Times pointed out:

The Exchequer is denied billions a year but many of the bosses still reap the benefits of British assets.

Furthermore, as Labour is making much of in its election campaign, billionaires are often made on the backs of poorly paid workers, badly treated tenants, and reckless gambling with ordinary people’s finances. Billionaires are also literally costing us the planet. Because fossil-fuel behemoths continue to ravage the Earth to make more cash, even in the midst of a climate emergency.

So it isn’t incredulous for politicians to take aim at them – especially those who are placing themselves on the ‘side’ of the masses. And this played really badly for the BBC, something a number of people tried to point out:

This is just day one of the BBC‘s reporting on the election campaign. If it keeps churning out stuff like this, it won’t hurt Labour’s chances.

Featured image via Twitter

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    2. After the first few hundred million, what do Billionaires do with their money? Hide it overseas, spend it on property overseas, spend it on aeroplanes made overseas, spend it on yachts made overseas, spend it on Caviar, champaign, automobiles, from overseas, etc., etc,. ad nauseum.

      Personally I’d removed their British nationality and make ’em move overseas as they like it so much. See how much they can earn when they can’t use Britain as a base of operations. Kick them out. They’re doing squat for the British public as it is.

    3. Aspiration to become a billionaire is worryingly shallow yet it, along with empty ‘celebrity’, is lauded within mass culture. Ambition worthy of support entails wanting to do something non-trivial, preferably innovative, very well indeed; reward rests primarily with personal satisfaction and recognition by peers; beyond a certain level additions to personal income meet diminishing returns in terms of opportunity offered and joy accrued.

      That is not to say accumulating a billion pounds from honest endeavour (that excludes banking, associated financial ‘services’, and rentier behaviour) is immoral or anti-social. Neither is it automatically meritorious when viewed outside the context of the activity concerned.

      What totally lacks merit is acquiring immense wealth through inheritance. That leads to dynastic sequestration of capital. Such capital (‘buried talents’ in Biblical terms) denies opportunity to others.

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles