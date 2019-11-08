Here’s why John Bercow’s solid takedown of antisemitism smears against Jeremy Corbyn matters

John Bercow and Jeremy Corbyn
Ed Sykes


John Bercow entered parliament as a Conservative Party MP in 1997. But having finally stepped down this month, he has delivered a solid takedown of the antisemitism smear that the Tory leadership and its allies have been pushing against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. And this matters not only because Bercow is Jewish himself, but because he has known Corbyn “very well” for over two decades.

“Racism is a challenge across society”

Bercow was answering a question about antisemitism allegations against the Labour Party. He first stressed that “racism is a challenge across society”. And he continued:

I myself have never experienced antisemitism from a member of the Labour Party – point one. And point two – though there is a big issue, and it has to be addressed, I do not myself believe Jeremy Corbyn is antisemitic. That is my honest view.

He also added that:

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




I’ve known him for the 22 years that I’ve been in parliament.

Related articles

Bercow started out on the right wing of the Conservative Party, though he has become more socially liberal over time. In 2018, he introduced Corbyn in parliament as someone “whom I’ve come to know very well, who’s passionate about young people, who says what he means and means what he says”:

Yet the smear campaign continues…

Corbyn is a veteran anti-racist campaigner. But this week, his political opponents have once again sought to weaponise antisemitism allegations to undermine his popularity.

The charge of antisemitism has perhaps been the most hurtful smear campaign against Corbyn and his supporters, with critics trying to convince the UK that there is an ‘institutional antisemitism crisis’ in the Labour Party today. As Jewish professor David Graeber recently insisted, Corbyn’s foes are ‘weaponising’ antisemitism accusations in a way “so cynical and irresponsible that I genuinely believe it to be a form of antisemitism in itself”.

In reality, numerous reports and polls show that antisemitism exists across society; but that it’s most common among far-right groups. Antisemitism allegations in the Labour Party reportedly relate to 0.06% of the party’s 500,000+ members. And if anything, antisemitism among Labour supporters may have actually fallen under Corbyn’s leadership. The party has also taken consistently firm action against such racism in recent years.

The following charts shared by Jewish Voice for Labour reflect this picture:

 

Cynical political games

None of the above has stopped Corbyn’s opponents from pushing the idea of a ‘crisis’, however, or cynically using the issue as a political football. And mainstream media outlets haven’t helped; because they’ve put out “misleading”, ‘distorted’, and “inaccurate” coverage exaggerating the scale of allegations.

People like Bercow may not believe the smears against Corbyn. And the evidence may not support the idea of a ‘crisis’ (especially when compared with endemic Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which gets a fraction of the media attention and which the Tories have so far failed to investigate). But as award-winning Israeli journalist Gideon Levy has stressed, Corbyn is facing a “systematic campaign” against him for ‘daring to criticise’ Israel’s racistcriminal government and its brutal occupation of Palestine.

As long as Corbyn’s principled leadership continues, this smear campaign is likely to continue. But with the truth on their side, his supporters have a powerful tool of resistance.

Featured image via British GQ and Wikimedia/Sophie Brown

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    1. Figure 4 when viewed from disinterested stance is reminder of the difference between harbouring grudges/animosity and unthinking attachment to stereotypes. Stereotypes do not emerge from thin air. There is generally basis, historical or present day for a characteristic to be highlighted. That’s exactly what political cartoonists often do: exaggeration into the grotesque.

      The second, forth, and fifth stereotypes in Figure 4 may have (loose) foundation in fact, this arising from behaviour of some flamboyant individuals. Yet, stereotypes, e.g. garlic-breath Frenchmen and American golfers in garish clothing, generally cease to be amusing when used to characterise a whole group or an entire people with derogatory intent.

      Antisemitism, along with divers alleged ‘phobias’ regarding other topics, has been manipulated into a subject so fraught that mere hint of accusation bullies the weak minded into silence on matters meriting attention; for example, criticising Israeli behaviour towards Palestinians.

      Fear not, there is simple means to end this nonsense. It has for some while been customary in the UK for people to be asked, as in surveys, to self-identify their racial/ethnic origins. This is extending into sexual proclivities for which there is a daily expanding list of exotica. Adopting this principle of self-identification, members of the Labour Party ought declare themselves Jewish, if not already. We are at the point where nobody dare gainsay someone else’s self-identification. Although instances have occurred it is most unusual for someone claiming to be Jewish to be accused of antisemitism.

      Sadly, a once valid concept has been degraded by political opportunists drawn from among Gentiles and Jews.

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles