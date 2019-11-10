Amid Johnson’s Remembrance Sunday gaffes, media hacks struggle to keep focus on Corbyn

Boris Johnson and others at cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday 2019
Ed Sykes


As Jeremy Corbyn announced bold plans for veterans on Remembrance Sunday, Boris Johnson seemed to be busy making public gaffes. And even right-wing media hacks struggled to keep their usual focus on anti-Corbyn propaganda.

Hard-right media forced to cover Johnson gaffes

Johnson’s gaffes forced the Daily Mail to report on the Awkward moment Boris Johnson sets off to lay his poppy wreath at the Cenotaph too early and has to make a hasty retreat. The Express, meanwhile, said Boris Johnson left red-faced after two awkward gaffes at Remembrance Sunday ceremony. To be fair, the latter also wrote a separate piece speaking of “outrage” over how Corbyn had bowed (remember how particular the right wing is about how people should bow?). But thanks to Johnson’s gaffes, hard-right media outlets simply couldn’t turn this year’s Remembrance Sunday into yet another ‘Attack Corbyn Fest’.

Johnson’s mistakes included putting a wreath upside down and setting off early to go and lay that wreath (embarrassingly forcing him to turn back):

Johnson not good in public, or with the public

The Tory election campaign has not been very public-friendly so far. Johnson has hardly met any ordinary voters, preferring carefully managed PR events instead. During a school visit on 8 November, for example, there was apparently no opportunity for year 12 and 13 pupils to meet and question Johnson. Instead, they had to stay in their common room until he had left.

Then there was his woeful campaign launch:

And who can forget his PR stunt at a hospital, where people booed loudly as he left?

In short, it looks like the Tories simply shouldn’t let Boris Johnson loose in public. Because he’s a total and utter disaster. For the sake of everyone else, however, his public bumbling is a gift – as it shows us just what an absolute mess he and his party truly are.

Featured image via ITV News

