Labour activist warns against blaming left-wing policies for electoral loss

Ummar Kazmi
Mohamed Elmaazi


Labour Party activist Umaar Kazmi put out a tweet warning against blaming Labour’s electoral defeat on its “common sense socialist policies”. He says the Labour right will predictably blame “the shift to the left under Jeremy Corbyn”. But in reality, he stresses, it was Labour’s failure to stand up to right-wing attacks within the party, and its perceived ‘disregard for democracy’ regarding the Brexit vote.

What went wrong?

Kazmi is a delegate for Rushcliff Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and a law student at Nottingham University. He believes that the 2017 general election proved that Labour’s “socialist policy platform” was actually very popular, as it “massively increased our vote share and our seats in parliament”. But this election, he argues:

The reality is we disregarded democracy, and democracy has now disregarded us. Whatever you think about the 2016 [Brexit] referendum, it took place, and people wanted that result implemented. That’s why they voted for the Conservatives, because they promised to ‘Get Brexit done’ while we sold out the Midlands and the North of England to satisfy remain fanatics in London.

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




He continues by claiming:

we also acquiesced to the concerted lies about antisemitism, which allowed the name of a man who spent his life – his life! – fighting against prejudice and all forms of racism to be dragged through the mud, while we now lose to the most openly racist prime minister in recent history.

Related articles

Kazmi, who worked on Corbyn’s 2016 leadership campaign, says Labour failed to reform itself, thereby allowing “wreckers to undermine us at every opportunity”. Among the many reforms called for by people like former Derby North MP Chris Williamson was for Labour Party MPs to face an ‘open selection’ process before every election:

What must be done

Kazmi cautions against allowing the “same people who brought us to this position to assign all the blame to Jeremy Corbyn”. He says “we have to remain firm and take on these wreckers, and not let them take back our party”.

At the end of the video, he emphasises that people must not lose their resolve because “we also have to build a campaign outside of parliament over these next five years to defend the working class against this Conservative government”.

If progressive values are to have any place in the future, the one thing people can’t do is simply give up. The struggle continues.

Featured image via Twitter

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    1. absolutely agree with him. the focus is now to regroup and resist fiercely against those wanting to return to shitty centric politics. always predictable Freedman in the Graun and Toynbee have already begun their plot to smother the entire progressive movement. and importantly stop patronizing the electorate, like Monbiot did today. stop that crap of engaging, educating stuff. the very fact that they are talking about it is a good evidence that they are not really engaged with the voters. the next time someone start talking about educating and engaging, better communicating or some technical stuff, i think i will punch him/her or worse tie them at stake and burn them alive.

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles