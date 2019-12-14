Jeremy Corbyn’s sons pay tribute to their ‘honest’ father who ‘took on an entire establishment’

Jeremy Corbyn’s sons have expressed their pride in their father. In a message posted on Twitter by Tommy Corbyn with his brothers, Seb and Benjamin, they said defeat “hurt” and they praised his record of a lifetime of campaigning for the “less fortunate”.

They said he had paid the price for being “honest, humble and good-natured” in the “poisonous world” of politics, with years of “the most despicable attacks filled with hatred”.

As Labour leader, they said that he had produced “the most wonderful manifesto this country has ever seen” and continued:

From the three proudest sons on the planet pic.twitter.com/0IVLmcw0kD — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) December 13, 2019

They insisted that its time would come saying: