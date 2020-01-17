Boris Johnson slammed for decision that’s a ‘slap in the face’ to Grenfell victims

Boris Johnson and Grenfell Tower
Ed Sykes


Boris Johnson has faced widespread criticism for a decision described as a “slap in the face” to the victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed 72 people in June 2017.

On 16 January, the Guardian revealed that:

Boris Johnson appointed a key figure to the Grenfell Tower inquiry who has links to the company which made the cladding blamed for accelerating the fatal fire

Johnson chose Benita Mehra, who previously headed “an organisation that received a £71,000 grant from the charitable arm of Arconic, the US conglomerate that made the aluminium composite cladding panels used on Grenfell”. As the Guardian continued, the Grenfell inquiry:

has already found that Arconic’s polyethelyne-filled panels were “the principal reason why the flames spread so rapidly up the building”.

“Unacceptable”

Grenfell United called Johnson’s decision “outrageous”. The Labour Party also had scathing comments:

Deborah Coles from justice charity Inquest, meanwhile, said:

Any perception of bias at a time when there needs to be the most searching scrutiny of Arconic undermines trust and confidence. Yet again, the inquiry process is found wanting and it is those most affected left fighting for an inquiry that can deliver truth and accountability.

Johnson now says he’ll look into the decision:

Others, however, seem to have little faith that Johnson will genuinely deal with the issues at play:

The struggle continues

The inquiry into the Grenfell disaster has already faced widespread criticism. And Johnson’s highly controversial choice is not doing anything to increase people’s confidence in the process.

Grenfell victims and their families deserve justice. But they’re currently not getting any. We must all stand alongside them in solidarity as their struggle continues.

Featured image via Guardian News and Loz Pycock/Flickr

