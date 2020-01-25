In one tweet, a new kick-ass MP rinses Boris Johnson and the media

Zarah Sultana is one of the new Labour MPs to join parliament following the 2019 election. And she’s quickly becoming one of a new generation of kick-ass women putting both government and parliament in their places.

This time she’s taken on Boris Johnson, billionaires and the media in one tweet. And she makes a fundamentally important point:

This is class war

Sultana is right. The billionaire press would never describe what’s happening as class war. But it is. And the billionaires that run the press and the Conservative Party are never going to admit it because if they admit it’s a war, people might start fighting back.

There is no other way to describe it. As Sultana points out, the facts are right there. From billionaire funding to the backing of the billionaire press barons, this is a government of the rich for the rich.

Meanwhile, nearly a decade of Conservative-led governments has destroyed our public services. According to the UN, austerity measures have ‘deliberately’ pushed thousands of people into poverty:

UK standards of well-being have descended precipitately in a remarkably short period of time, as a result of deliberate policy choices made when many other options were available.

In other words, a political choice was made to implement austerity measures; measures that fell:

disproportionately upon the poor, women, racial and ethnic minorities, children, single parents, and people with disabilities.

This is our country too

But the UK isn’t and shouldn’t be just a playground for the rich. The 1% is, very obviously, a small minority. So it’s down to us, the 99%, to start fighting back and reclaiming the UK for everyone.

Luckily with MPs like Sultana in the new intake, there are voices inside parliament speaking up and saying exactly the things that need to be said.

Featured image via Wikimedia/Ben Shread, screengrab and Wikimedia/Eva Rinaldi