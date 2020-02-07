Bernie Sanders on the offensive as presidential contenders head into new debate

Ed Sykes


Ahead of the latest Democratic Party primary debate in New Hampshire today, progressive frontrunner Bernie Sanders is on the offensive. This comes after an electoral farce in Iowa that put his establishment opponents in a particularly bad light.

Sanders won the popular vote in the Iowa primary:

But amid chaos in the handling of the vote, right-wing sweetheart Pete Buttigieg did much better than many people expected.

The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential contenders will now debate each other just four days before New Hampshire’s primary. And Sanders has taken specific aim at Buttigieg before the ABC debate:

Hours before, he had stressed:

And with this in mind, he added:

He also hailed his team’s “unprecedented grassroots movement” so far, tweeting:

Those trailing after the first contest in Iowa – including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren – will also hope to fight back at the latest debate. The stakes are particularly high for Biden, who establishment figures have hailed as the frontrunner in virtually every debate so far but who left Iowa in a distant fourth place.

