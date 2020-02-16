‘Don’t buy the tabloids’ say supporters after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

TV presenter Caroline Flack was found dead in her London flat on 15 February. Her family confirmed that she took her own life, and the tragic news has people shocked.

In December, Flack quit her presenting role on the ITV show Love Island. Her decision was reportedly influenced by an assault charge against her.

Mental health

Flack had previously opened up about her mental health struggles. She had also gone on to talk about the pressure she had recently been under. In the wake of Flack’s death, people have shared her social media posts discussing her mental health:

Media hypocrisy

Along with support for Flack, the hashtags #DontBuyTheSun, #StopFundingHate, and #CarolinesLaw have also been trending. Calls to boycott The Sun because of its alleged ‘bullying’ of Flack have flooded Twitter:

And people are calling attention to the tabloid media’s hypocrisy:

The Sun had only days ago published an article about a Valentine’s Day card mocking Flack and referring to the assault charges against her. The article has now been taken down. Furthermore, petitions are taking off to demand greater accountability from the media:

There’s no question that Flack’s death is a tragedy. While we can’t speculate on what caused her to take her own life, it should never be acceptable for the media to target individuals based on unproven allegations. Particularly from media outlets with national circulation, because of their far-reaching influence and impact.

Corporate media outlets keep putting profits before people. So while stricter laws will help, in the meantime, cutting off support from right-wing, tabloid media is definitely a step in the right direction.

