Jeremy Corbyn’s on the backbenches again, but he’s still leading

Jeremy Corbyn on backbenches in parliament
Ed Sykes


Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) was held in a sparsely attended House of Commons on 22 April, with many MPs opting to join in via video conference. One person who was in parliament, though, was former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. And while he’s now on the backbenches again after almost five years on the front line, he’s still very much leading.

Demanding a rapid increase in coronavirus testing

Corbyn has been consistently holding the government to account over its highly controversial coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic response both as opposition leader and backbencher in recent weeks. And he asked health secretary Matt Hancock in parliament on 22 April:

Can he assure us that there’s going to be a really rapid increase in the level of testing and the availability of testing to get on top of this dreadful virus?

He had previously stressed that:

The World Health Organization indicated that there was a danger of an epidemic from corona[virus] in January. They later declared it to be a pandemic. The director general of the World Health Organization said, in terms, the way of dealing with it is ‘test, test, test’, in order to ascertain the levels of infection across our society. We didn’t do that.

Corbyn also tweeted:

As The Canary reported on 21 April:

experts who offered help to the government [with testing] … waited weeks for a response. And testing rates are still shockingly low. The government has promised 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, but there were only around 20,000 done between 19 April and 20 April, although capacity is greater.

Corbyn and his ideas are going nowhere

The presence of Corbyn in parliament showed his ongoing commitment to serving his constituency and country. His question was firm, damning, and completely valid. In short, he’s going nowhere. And nor are his important, pertinent ideas:

As one person pointed out this week, Corbyn “doesn’t have to be the Labour Leader to be leading from the front”:

So if Corbyn’s opponents thought he’d just disappear once he was no longer Labour leader, they misunderstood who he is. As one company suggested today, it’d be difficult to find another high-profile figure as humble and kind as Corbyn:

Corbyn leads by example. He always has. And other politicians would do well to learn from him.

Featured image via screenshot, with additional content via Press Association

    1. Corbyn is over 70 and being in the HoC today was very much unnecessary. Why is Corbyn putting ‘our’ NHS at risk? He was seen a couple of weeks ago breaching social distancing in Portcullis House whilst on another unnecessary outing. Typical hypocritical Corbyn. The sooner he joins Foot in the list of failed has-beens that time forgot the better.
      I cannot think of any reason he should be breaching the guidelines that have been put in place to protect the public and the NHS. No doubt the useful idiots who’ve worshiped him for so long will forgive the risk he’s causing NHS staff with his behaviour.

