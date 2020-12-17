Jacob Rees-Mogg sinks to a new low in six appalling words

It might not seem possible, but commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg just sunk to a new low in six words. Speaking in parliament about Unicef feeding hungry children in the UK for the first time in its 70-year history, Rees-Mogg stated:

Unicef should be ashamed of itself.

“A political stunt”

He told MPs it was “a scandal” that the charity had said it would help feed 1,800 hungry children over Christmas, calling the move “a political stunt of the lowest order”.

The attack followed the announcement by Unicef on Wednesday that it would pledge a grant of £25,000 to the charity School Food Matters which will use the money to supply thousands of breakfast boxes over the two-week Christmas school holidays to vulnerable children and families in Southwark, south London.

The charity said each box will provide enough food for 10 breakfasts across the Christmas holidays.

“But while children go hungry, a wealthy few enjoy obscene riches”

Raising the matter during business questions, Labour’s Zarah Sultana (Coventry South) said:

For the first time ever, Unicef, the UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian aid to children, is having to feed working-class kids in the UK.

For the first time in its 70-year history, Unicef is feeding hungry children in the UK But while children go hungry, a wealthy few enjoy obscene riches. From Tory donors handed billions in dodgy contracts to people like the Leader of the House, who is reportedly in line to receive an £800,000 dividend payout this year. So will (Mr Rees-Mogg) give Government time to discuss the need to make him and his super-rich chums pay their fair share so that we can end the grotesque inequality that scars our society?

Rees-Mogg replied:

I think it is a real scandal that Unicef should be playing politics in this way when it is meant to be looking after people in the poorest, the most deprived, countries of the world where people are starving, where there are famines and where there are civil wars, and they make cheap political points of this kind, giving, I think, £25,000 to one council. It is a political stunt of the lowest order.

He added:

Unicef should be ashamed of itself.

But as Sultana tweeted, it isn’t Unicef who should be ashamed: