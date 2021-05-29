Fifty years on, the DUP finally tries democracy. It’s not going well.

Edwin Poots and Arlene Foster


On 28 May, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ratified Edwin Poots as its first elected leader in its 50-year history. And to say this democratic process has got off to a rough start doesn’t quite capture it.

Since the party dipped its toe in these new waters: a DUP executive member has resigned; it’s rumoured that some councillors could follow; senior figures walked out of the Poots’ acceptance speech; and there’s even been an allegation of terrorist intimidation in the electoral process:

Confused?

If you’re finding this all just a bit too much to take in, that’s understandable. Because despite a poor election result in 2017, the DUP still held on to be the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly. And as recently as September 2019, it was propping up the UK government while trying to dictate on Brexit.

But since then, it’s all gone pear-shaped. In December 2019, the DUP lost two of its Westminster MPs. This means the north of Ireland has more Irish republican MPs than unionist. Since January, the Brexit that the party so deviously campaigned for came back to bite it.

And on 22 May, a poll predicted that Sinn Féin, the DUP’s partner in government but also its arch rival, could become the largest party in the Assembly following elections in 2022.

DUP online

The DUP is in absolute turmoil, which is even taking a toll on its social media presence. Because when former leader Arlene Foster abandoned her @DUPLeader twitter handle, she took over 96,000 followers with her.

And her former handle, which now has over 3,700 followers, was quickly taken over by a parody account. That account didn’t waste any time:

Sticking “the Poots in”

Poots’ knife edge victory of 19 votes to 17, over his rival Jeffrey Donaldson, set a divisive stage. Because now they’re at each other’s throats. One insider is predicting a very bleak future indeed for the DUP:

This cartoonist took a satirical approach:

Paisley lets it slip

Try as the DUP might to display a united front, that may not last. This current split could have its roots in a previous one – namely the one in 2008 that ousted DUP co-founder Ian Paisley senior as leader. Because his son, Ian Paisley junior, who backed Edwin Poots, recalled how that ousting affected his father:

Time will tell what happens to the DUP. As things stand, it probably won’t face another electoral test until May 2022. But as Poots has already declared war on Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, a test of that leadership could come much sooner. This is far from over.

Featured image via YouTube – Northern Ireland Assembly & YouTube – Sky News

    1. I have a Plan.

      Let’s sell NI to the Yanks, and then close all the mainland US bases and force the fuckers to leave, they’ll probably go to NI so they can continue to threaten the UK & EU with the Imperial power.

      This ends the UK’s problem.

      Poots would barely even be noticed with all his batshit crazy ideas in the Senate, he’d seem quite normal among the Repugs.

      Both the pIRA and Loyalist terrorists can become legal militias, and the US would likely be better able to deal with them equally, rather than the UK’s connection to the far-right loyalist terrorists.

      The EU would prefer not to have to deal with the cretins the English keep electing (allegedly electing), and there’d be no more problems with a ‘Border in the Irish Sea’.

      And, best of all, if it all goes pear-shaped, it’s the Yanks that will have to deal with it, and the inevitable terrorism. 🙂

      Win-win-win, for everyone concerned.

