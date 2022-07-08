Resigning ministers could get huge payouts in severance money
Resigning ministers will be in line for massive payouts as part of a parliamentary severance scheme, according to reports. The Times says that up to £423,000 in public money will be paid out. This week saw tens of ministers resign in a successful bid to force Boris Johnson out of office.
The Times wrote:
Those leaving the government payroll are entitled to a quarter of their annual ministerial salary.
Shockingly, this may mean a minister who served for less than two days gets a hefty severance payment:
This includes Michelle Donelan, who was education secretary for less than 36 hours. Despite appearing to be the shortest-serving secretary of state in history, taking a record that has stood for more than two centuries, she is entitled to nearly £17,000.
In fact, Johnson can claim the special ex-PM allowance of £115k annually. And this would only be reviewed if he took up another public appointment.
Sceptical
General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Dave Ward, said:
Read on...
All the ministers who walked out will get 3 months pay off.
If you did that you would get the sack.
Even if you did it after legally balloting then this mob wants to bring in scab workers to undermine you.
Join a union and let’s take them on in every single workplace.
— Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) July 7, 2022
Needless to say a Boris-fatigued public were not overjoyed:
Every minister who resigned will now get a one-off payment of 25% of the yearly salary. And most of they will also walk right back in to their ministerial position in one for or other. Which will trigger extra payments in the form of expenses for setting up their new office.
— 𓂀 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕤 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕟 𓂀 #WearAMask2SaveALife (@DavesGardenShed) July 8, 2022
And in the Commons, Labour’s Rupa Huq asked if the ministers in question would accept the cash or choose not to reward failure:
.@BorisJohnson and Tory ministers resigning are entitled to £420,000 of severance pay, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis confirms
Labour MP Rupa Huq asked if they 'will be forfeiting their right to this? Because we do not reward failure' https://t.co/mn6JfG1ogV pic.twitter.com/JFFOjE8sUZ
— ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) July 7, 2022
Given many of those who resigned may be returned to their posts after Johnson has gone, some asked whether they would still get the bonuses:
The cabinet,junior ministers & PPS that resigned are entitled to a few months pay as a goodbye. A) if they return to post do they forego it? B) Seeing as they are all complicit in whats happened will they do the right thing and forego the payments? I'm guessing no to both
— Dontbuythesun 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️🌈 🔰💫 (@OrTheDailyMail) July 7, 2022
The Flat
And, new details of the infamous Downing Street flat conversion have emerged. A leaked copy of the invoice showed some shocking costs.
Activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu pointed out that there’s no cost of living crisis for the Johnsons:
Wait..£500 for Kitchen table cloth..does it fly? 👀
This leaked £200,000 invoice of Boris Johnson’s No 11 renovation is proof there’s no #CostOfLiving crisis ….for the Johnsons. pic.twitter.com/ObxFDEhRhk
— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 8, 2022
Questions are also being raised about whether Boris – who plans to stay on as PM for several months – will have a wedding party at Chequers:
I seriously can’t believe after the Partygate scandal that anyone is even considering Johnson being able to use Chequers for a wedding party.
— Thelma Walker (@Thelma_DWalker) July 8, 2022
Chequers is a lavish rural manor in Buckinghamshire and serves as the official country residence of the PM. It cost up to £1m a year and has a heated swimming pool, according to The Mirror, which reported Friday that:
Two separate sources told the Mirror that Mr and Mrs Johnson were keen to go ahead with the party, to which they have invited many of their family and friends.
The BBC reported that after “criticism” the wedding party will be held elsewhere.
Cost-of-living crisis
While the country deals with inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, we should recall none of the Tory ministers in question are going to go hungry. Yet, much of the media has concerned itself with court gossip about weddings and coups.
For those who aren’t highly paid politicians, the current crises have tough implications. And that makes the idea of fat severance packages for the people who caused these implications even more grotesque.
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/House of Commons/Jessica Taylor/Stephen Pike cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under CC BY-SA 3.0.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.