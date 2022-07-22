Labourites are arguing over the Forde Report, forgetting that the party is dead

Starmer speech


For many on the Left, the Labour Party was always a bit of a joke. Then in 2015, a socialist was accidentally allowed to run for leader… In 2022, we’re right back where we started. How do we know? Well, the long-awaited Forde Report is out.

The report is meant to address the contents of a leaked document from 2020. That document contained WhatsApp messages which appeared to show, among other things, that right-wing staff members sabotaged the party’s left-wing leadership.

Both sides-ing

For the most part these claims seem to have been borne out by the evidence. Although, the authors of the Forde Report have been accused of “both sides-ing”:

And, the usual collection of tired Blairite hacks have been accused of selectively citing Forde findings to fit their own elite worldview:

The Clown Party

But the truth is that people can, and will, argue over the report and the entire Corbyn moment as much as they want. But it’s time to accept that the Labour Party, clown-show that it is, is not, and was never going to be a vehicle for working class power.

For example, as former trade union leader Len McCluskey tweeted yesterday, it collapses the argument by anti-Corbyn saboteurs who now dominate the party, that Corbyn staff interfered with anti-Semitism allegations:

McCluskey also reminds us that Keir Starmer actually paid out money to some of those accused of wrecking Labour’s electoral hopes:

Political poet Lowkey reminds us that some of the same group appear to have used a form of information warfare to dupe the Labour leader that they were doing their jobs:

As John McDonnell, who was shadow chancellor under Corbyn, point outs, party officials diverted funds meant to win the 2017 election as well as a range of other outrageous behaviour:

Jeremy Corbyn himself pointed out that the party’s (often unelected) right-wing faction simply could not come to terms with the idea of basic democracy:

Labour is done.

It is not just that the party’s ruling class wrecked two elections and kept the Tories in power. It is that they did so successfully. Clearly there were also other strategic reasons – some self-inflicted – that the Corbyn moment came to nothing. But let’s be honest. Apart from a flurry of projects after World War 2 (and some good but doomed intentions between 2015 and 2019) the party belongs, as it always has, to capital.

If there is a parliamentary route to power for the left and the working class, it definitely isn’t Labour. And anyone still flogging that dead horse in 2022 needs to take a long hard look at themselves.

Featured image by Wikimedia Commons/Rwendland, via CC 4.0, resized to 770×403

