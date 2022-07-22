Mick Lynch is running rings around mainstream journalists again

RMT union banner


Support us and go ad-free

RMT leader Mick Lynch has been schooling the media again. This time as part of an interview where he took on three journalists at once. It has to be said, though, these journalists were rather more measured than the likes of Kay Burley and Piers Morgan, who Lynch trounced on TV during the last round of strikes.

Lynch took the opportunity to talk about taxations, being stalked by Britain’s gutter press, and more besides. Once again Lynch gave the kind of masterclass in public communications which middle class hacks can’t compute.

Progressive taxation

Top Tories, he told BBC Newcast, seem to think taxation is some kind of disease. Rather than a potentially progressive obligation to the rest of society:

Related articles

Read on...

Support us and go ad-free

And he pointed out that most of have no choice about tax, because it’s taken out of our wages. That’s unlike tax dodging CEO’s.

Stalked!

Lynch also explained his approach to the media: to give serious answers to serious questions. But he made clear that when journalists played games with “dopey” or “vapid” answers, he would take no prisoners.

And, he explained how during the height of the strikes his wife, kids, and relatives in the US had been hassled by the press:

Lynch also dealt with the government claim that raising wages was a cause of inflation. But he gave the argument short thrift. He asked why it was always workers wages, not corporate profit which were centred when inflation was discussed. And, he called for a proper redistribution:

Summer of Solidarity

Lynch also had strong words for the Labour Party. He branded the Tory leadership candidates as extreme right-wingers, but said they at least had confidence in their values.

Keir Starmer’s Labour, he said, needed to do the same with left-wing values. As did the rest of the labour movement, which had been in decline since the 80s:

Powerful voice

Again, Lynch, like other trade union leaders, has proven to be a breath of fresh air. He has none of the polish, smarm and spin of middle class journalists and commentators. He knows his topic deeply and articulates himself in a frank, no-nonsense way.

And he’s right when he says what we need is a ‘summer of solidarity’. And Labour better catch up, or be left behind – once again.

Featured image via RMT, cropped to 770 x 403

Support us and go ad-free

We need your help to keep speaking the truth

Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.

Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.

We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.

In return, you get:

* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop

Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.

With your help we can continue:

* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do

We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?

The Canary Support us

Related articles