Could the government at least be stable while it fucks up the country?
It’s just embarrassing
Oh dear. I can feel the buzz wearing off. I need another resignation to keep me going. Used to be just the one could get me through a whole week. Now I need a couple a day to get the same high
— Tim Clare (@TimClarePoet) October 19, 2022
Tabloid paper the Daily Star was delighted to announce that its live-streamed ‘wet lettuce’ did indeed outlast the prime minister:
BREAKING NEWS:
🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨
ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.
— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022
Writer Jason Okundaye was quick to point out that Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history:
Liz Truss is the only Prime Minister in history to not serve even 100 days. She’s the shortest serving by a long mile
— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 20, 2022
Indeed, Truss replaces George Canning as the country’s shortest serving PM. Canning died 119 days into his premiership in 1827.
Meanwhile, writer Louis Staples shared his concerns for the authors of a book on Truss’ ‘rise to power’, which hasn’t even had the chance to hit shelves yet:
thoughts and prayers to the authors of this book. out December 8th! pic.twitter.com/nFUUYpWruj
— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) October 20, 2022
Is it time for foreign intervention?
Britain has a long history of violently invading nations under the guise of offering support during moments of political turmoil. Proponents of British imperialism often argue that Britain spread liberal democracy through colonial rule.The UK-backed Iraq war was launched under the guise of promoting human rights and democracy. Perhaps now is the time for formerly colonised nations to return the favour?
In this line of thinking, World Politics Review associate editor Chris O. Ògúnmọ́dẹdé quipped:
Alright Britishians. I have heard all of your appeals for help and have decided to take action. I have met with the rest of the West African delegation, and after careful consultation, we shall convene a new stabilization mission to rescue your troubled little island. Stay tuned. https://t.co/Tu9wrjt2ED
— Chris O. Ògúnmọ́dẹdé (@Illustrious_Cee) October 20, 2022
Fatima Said said:
Does the UK need a strongman to help them overcome their political instability?
— Fatima Said (@fatimazsaid) October 20, 2022
But seriously…
On 20 October, chair of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady told Sky News that it:
will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October.
However, the British public can’t take another Tory Party leadership election. It’s time for a general election.
Sick and tired of the nation being dragged into Tory Party in-fighting, one Twitter user shared:
A General Election needs to be held man… we can’t keep getting caught up in Tory party beef.
— Ash (@theashrb) October 20, 2022
Highlighting the devastation that the Tories have wrought in recent years, Labour MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome tweeted:
Liz Truss is gone. Good riddance.
Since 2019, the Tories have given us:
– A PM who partied while people died, breaking his own laws, and lied about it
– A PM who crashed the economy within weeks by cutting taxes for the rich
Enough is enough. #GeneralElectionNow
— Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) October 20, 2022
It’s time to get the Tories (and their draconian, inhumane policies) out once and for all.
Featured image via screenshot/Daily Star/YouTube / Sky News/YouTube
