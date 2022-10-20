Could the government at least be stable while it fucks up the country?

Liz Truss


On 20 October, prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 44 days in office. Blaming the “situation” of social and economic instability, the prime minister said: “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected”. This comes after a month of political turmoil and increasing pressure on her to step down. 

It’s just embarrassing

Tabloid paper the Daily Star was delighted to announce that its live-streamed ‘wet lettuce’ did indeed outlast the prime minister:

Writer Jason Okundaye was quick to point out that Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history:

Indeed, Truss replaces George Canning as the country’s shortest serving PM. Canning died 119 days into his premiership in 1827.

Meanwhile, writer Louis Staples shared his concerns for the authors of a book on Truss’ ‘rise to power’, which hasn’t even had the chance to hit shelves yet:

Is it time for foreign intervention?

Britain has a long history of violently invading nations under the guise of offering support during moments of political turmoil. Proponents of British imperialism often argue that Britain spread liberal democracy through colonial rule.The UK-backed Iraq war was launched under the guise of promoting human rights and democracy. Perhaps now is the time for formerly colonised nations to return the favour?

In this line of thinking, World Politics Review associate editor Chris O. Ògúnmọ́dẹdé quipped:

Fatima Said said:

But seriously…

On 20 October, chair of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady told Sky News that it:

will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October.

However, the British public can’t take another Tory Party leadership election. It’s time for a general election.

Sick and tired of the nation being dragged into Tory Party in-fighting, one Twitter user shared:

Highlighting the devastation that the Tories have wrought in recent years, Labour MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome tweeted:

It’s time to get the Tories (and their draconian, inhumane policies) out once and for all.

Featured image via screenshot/Daily Star/YouTube / Sky News/YouTube

