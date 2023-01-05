Take back control? Keir Starmer panned for adopting Brexit slogan

Keir Starmer is seeing Labour resignations en masse


Support us and go ad-free

Labour leader Keir Starmer is going to take back control of Britain – or so he tells us. In a major speech, the former lawyer said he would introduce a new bill to empower communities. He seemed to be talking about a form of devolution, or giving power to those outside Westminster.

However, his phrasing already seems to have turned people off:

The control people want is control of their lives and their communities.

So we will embrace the take back control message – but we will turn it from a slogan into a solution, from a catchphrase into change.

The Labour leader emphasised his commitment to the term on Twitter:

Eerily familiar

As a slogan, ‘Take Back Control’ is heavily associated with the campaign to leave the EU. This seems at odds with Starmer’s image and historical support for Remain. Twitter was quick to point out that there were some serious negative connotations.

Migration scholar Tanja Bueltmann warned that it was heavily associated with toxic populism:

‘Take back control’, as journalist Samir Jeraj tweeted, was a slogan associated with anything but progressive change:

While the Leave campaign had cross-party support, its association with the Tories is unmistakeable:

One person said it showed that the Tories and Labour were basically the same:

Backfiring Starmer

Journalist and satirist David Osland suggested that if we’re going to take back control, we could start with public services – something which Starmer has shown little enthusiasm for:

Catt Hobbs, director of campaign group We Own It, had a similar message:

Meanwhile, broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy said adopting the slogan left the question of Scottish independence unresolved:

No ideas

Keir Starmer has never been a particularly inspiring figure. However, by adopting a Tory slogan he has shown himself to be a man with very little new to offer.

Perhaps the rationale is that wielding an old slogan will appeal to wavering Tories – but it remains to be seen if his strange mix of progressive ideas and Union Jack nationalism is likely to pay off at the polls.

Featured image via the Telegraph – YouTube

We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support

The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.

The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.

So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.

Support us

Related articles