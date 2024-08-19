According to Farage wing-man and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice MP, the majority of the British public want to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Of course, it had many people on social media rolling their eyes. Because that was news to – funnily enough – the majority of the UK public.

ECHR: Tice tearing up human rights – for the people, of course

Human rights organisation Liberty has described how the ECHR was:

drafted in the aftermath of the Second World War and the Holocaust in an attempt to protect the people from the State, make sure the atrocities committed would never be repeated, and safeguard fundamental rights.

Crucially, it stated that this has:

protected us from things like torture, killing, and slavery and assures our freedom of speech, assembly, religion, privacy and much more.

So naturally, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice – self-appointed spokesperson of the white working class – wants to ditch it. On behalf of them, of course:

Richard Tice says the majority of the British people want to leave the ECHR I don’t. Do you? pic.twitter.com/vY685viMTP — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 18, 2024



Because stripping away workers rights and peeling back regulations will really help poor communities capitalist parasites and their political ideologues have decimated through rampant neoliberalism and brutal austerity. Didn’t he get the Farage millionaire MP memo? That ordinary working man down the pub public relations trick needs to do a lot of extra heavy lifting right now, Ticey-boy.

Unsurprisingly, it turned out, he doesn’t actually speak for the majority of people at all. Tice was doing what Tice does best, and talking out his arse:

Dear Richard @TiceRichard

Please specify for us 1) the source of your contention that the ‘majority’ of British people wish to leave the ECHR and 2) precisely which human rights enshrined in the ECHR (and it’s UK legislation the Human Rights Act 1998) that you no longer wish to… https://t.co/VDUXmSig1i — Andy Burge 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@AndyGJBurge) August 18, 2024

As the recent election results also showed:

We just had an election which saw British public reject parties who have been banging on about immigration and leaving the ECHR! @TiceRichard’s party won five seats and yet he claims to speak for the entire country when polling shows a majority do NOT want to leave the ECHR. pic.twitter.com/ephptAXiEM — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) August 18, 2024

Do one, Tice. We had an election on 4 July. Just 14% of votes were for Reform UK, while 86% of votes were against Reform UK. I’m so sick of hearing your shit. You and Farage don’t speak for the British people in any way whatsoever. https://t.co/9TNoRFVsiD — Just Katie (@JustKatie808) August 18, 2024

In fact, one poster highlighted a series of polls that have shown quite the opposite:

Strange how Reform UK Party Ltd politicians like Richard Tice (a minority shareholder) are constantly claiming that ‘a majority’ of people believe the UK should leave the ECHR when repeated polls suggest a very different viewpoint. So where is his evidence? 🤔#Reformorons #Tice pic.twitter.com/kLZmnvXghE — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) August 19, 2024

Though, as the Canary has pointed out before, the UK is still packed with out-and-proud bigots. Specifically, a recent YouGov poll separately found that over a third of Reform voters supported the recent race riots. As we highlighted, this equated to over 1.3 million people.

Clearly, Tice was pandering to this right-wing base. By majority then, Tice meant his little cesspit fascist bubble of Reform supporters and racist rioters:

Unless @TiceRichard has run a National referendum that I’ve not noticed he’s talking out of his bottom as usual. His very small 4 mp company (not political party) got very little traction in the election and just became the shame of the UK in encouraging the riots. https://t.co/ZfevztK4bs — Dr Cynthia Larbey (@CynthiaLarbey) August 19, 2024

In reality however, alarmingly sizeable as it is, this is still a minority of the UK population.

Once a Brexit-mongering liar…

Some therefore pointed out Richard Tice’s ECHR proclamation would go the way of the recent race riots. In other words, Tice may as well be clamouring his guff to four blokes with a flag on racist roundabout island – the rest of us couldn’t give a toss what crock of shit comes out his lying mouth:

Why do people like @TiceRichard still think they speak for the majority of the country? The turn out against the #FarageRiots proved most Brits don’t like you and that you don’t speak for us. https://t.co/IYoVt4hDhj — Riz #WeWonGetOverIt🇬🇧🌹 (@___Riz1902) August 19, 2024

We can’t possible think why the Reform UK leader might want to bamboozle the British public Brexit-style over the ECHR either. Though maybe we’ll just leave this here:

See the last point. One of the main reasons Reform and Conservatives want out of the ECHR. pic.twitter.com/DSXlOVvrmP — Coughlin’s Law (@DonnyTeenyhands) August 19, 2024

Not that it’s stopped Tice and his slimy political ilk before however. Leave.EU anyone? Notably, the former Brexit campaign broke UK electoral law – and a certain Richard Tice was one of its two co-founders. However, one poster expressed that the ECHR is the only thing that (sometimes) stands between corporate-captured crony capitalists in Westminster and the UK public:

Tice is an idiot. Leaving the ECHR would leave us with NO rights at all!! It is the ONLY thing which offers us any protection against the billionaires running westmonster. #IndyWales #Annibyniaeth https://t.co/ztXaLNHAS3 — Audible Silence #FBPE Sara Avila #IndyWales (@SeaCasa1) August 18, 2024

Of course, it’s not simply the boon from losing free and fair elections Reform and co. could cash in on either. Tearing up climate crisis ‘red tape’, environmental regulations, and worker’s rights – nice work if you’re a fossil fuel-funded vested climate-denying scoundrel like Tice I suppose. Or more generally, a paid political-media shill for the capitalist class:

99% of the idiots who take notice of the nonsense of Tice haven’t the faintest idea what the ECHR is.

The only people who want to leave it are a tiny minority of fascists and those, like Tice and Farage, who are being well paid to peddle a libertarian agenda. https://t.co/CDCjjvXizc — Chris #Rejoin#GTTO,NHS 💙 (@citamo) August 18, 2024

There was one compelling reason to back the shameless grifter after all then:

Scrapping the ECHR would allow us to send him to prison without trial, so there is that. https://t.co/FwQt9EXVZb — wendy (@onewendy) August 18, 2024

At the end of the day, the biggest question is: what has lying scumbag Richard Tice ever done for us? The answer should be obvious.

Featured image via GB News – YouTube