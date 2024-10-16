In this year’s general election, independent socialist Khalid Sadur took on the Labour Party in Enfield. And while Labour won, he got 1,700 votes which, coming from a months-old campaign, probably surprised the winning party.

Since the election, the movement around him has been waiting for Labour’s MP to resign from the council and preparing to mount a local challenge.

Labour’s Nesil Caliskan has finally stepped down as a councillor, so a by-election will happen in November. And “following discussion with local community members”, it will be Sadur who will stand again as the independent socialist challenger.

And speaking to the Canary, he revealed that he had already run into Labour canvassers out in the streets before the by-election was even official.

Labour Enfield: canvassing before any election officially announced

Sadur said this is a sign that Labour Enfield are not feeling too confident right now:

With Keir Starmer’s popularity plummeting after the General Election, traditional Labour supporters are already complaining about the cut to the winter fuel allowance on the doorstep and the overall feeling of betrayal. Locally, Labour fare no better, with anger from all quarters over recent proposals to close several libraries in the Borough. It is no surprise, therefore, that I bumped into a Labour party canvassing team this past weekend even before the by-election had been called! A sign that there are real worries for the party in Enfield.

He added that, in this context of Labour Enfield (and the party nationally’s) uselessness and resulting unpopularity, it’s essential that independent socialists step up to counter the resurgence of the right:

With the decline of Labour, there remains the threat that Reform will look to exploit their fall. As Independent Socialists, we are committed to fill that void by providing real solutions to many of the social ills we see before our eyes today. A country which allows pensioners to freeze whilst billionaires get richer cannot be sustainable. A wealth tax on the ultra-rich is long overdue and will help fund the public services and local councils who desperately need the money. We call on all the voters in Jubilee ward to come out and support fellow residents in standing to reject the mainstream parties. We need elected officials in Enfield who will engage and listen to the community. For far too long we have been taken for granted. Support your own independent group, the Enfield Community Independents and helps us wrestle back control from Labour in Enfield.

Fed up of Labour run Enfield council? Betrayed by Starmer? Unable to see and talk with your local councillor? Show LAB how you feel and vote Independent at the upcoming by-election in Jubilee ward. To find out more and get involved, visit our website:https://t.co/awFU648N8c pic.twitter.com/dpFoPYwVSx — Khalid Sadur (@KHALID4EWH) October 15, 2024

If you’re in the Enfield area on 20 October, you can support Sadur’s canvassing efforts:

Want to join our canvassing and leafleting team? Please register your interest at the link below:https://t.co/hiPxzz1f65https://t.co/awFU648N8c pic.twitter.com/qWxXTzIfjr — Khalid Sadur (@KHALID4EWH) October 14, 2024

Featured image supplied