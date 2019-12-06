Watch Sajid Javid tell a lie so jawdropping it’d make Boris Johnson blush

Homeless person and Sajid Javid
Avatar


Chancellor Sajid Javid stood accused of possibly the worst lie of the election campaign on 5 December. It’d probably even make Boris Johnson blush.

‘Labour is responsible for homelessness’

Speaking on Sky News, Javid claimed:

Homelessness reached its peak in 2008… since then it’s down by almost a half… but it’s Labour that was responsible for the massive rise in homelessness

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




But this is a blatant falsehood. While homelessness increased at the beginning of Tony Blair’s right-wing regime, Labour brought the number of homeless households down from 216,080 in 2004 to 115,430 in 2007. And contrary to Javid’s claims, the Conservatives have made the issue much worse. Since the party took power in 2010, rough sleeping has increased by more than 250%.

 

Related articles

“They really do think we’re stupid”

Javid later told Channel 4 that he “misremembered the years”.

But by the looks of social media, people aren’t buying it:

Lawyer Peter Stefanovic also took down the claim:

It doesn’t have to be this way

Labour has investment plans to solve homelessness, the rent scam, and the housing crisis. The party has pledged to build over 150,000 council and social homes per year, as well as redefining ‘affordable homes’ to match income in the local area. Presently, UK tenants hand over £50bn per year to private landlords in rent. The other option – buying a house – costs around eight times the annual average income. That means an average earner could buy their own house in eight years if they literally didn’t spend a penny on anything else.

Clearly the housing crisis is unsustainable and the homelessness crisis a moral outrage. The Tories seemingly have no defence for their record on housing other than to lie. It doesn’t have to be like this. Your vote on 12 December couldn’t be more important.

Featured image via Al Jazeera/ YouTube and Sky News/ Twitter

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles