Nine police officers fined for cafe meal in breach of Covid-19 regulations

Nine Metropolitan Police officers have been fined £200 each for breaching Covid-19 regulations for eating in a cafe while on duty, Scotland Yard has said.

The officers, members of the South East Basic Command Unit, were investigated after images of them in uniform eating together were posted online earlier this month.

The group were spotted by a member of the public in the Greenwich cafe while their patrol vehicles were parked outside.

Under current rules, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide a takeaway service.

The nine officers were issued fixed penalty notices of £200 following an investigation by the force.

Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin, South East BCU commander, said: