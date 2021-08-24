The UK’s hidden war on Venezuela


Support us and go ad-free

The corporate media in Britain was responsible for a vicious disinformation campaign against Jeremy Corbyn from 2016 to present. If that happened right under our noses here in Britain, think about the levels of disinformation being propagated about Venezuela in the mainstream press, as the British state tries to overthrow their government. The Canary’s John McEvoy reports on the UK’s hidden war on Venezuela.

Support us and go ad-free

Do your bit for independent journalism

Did you know that less than 1.5% of our readers contribute financially to The Canary? Imagine what we could do if just a few more people joined our movement to achieve a shared vision of a free and fair society where we nurture people and planet.

We need you to help out, if you can.

When you give a monthly amount to fund our work, you are supporting truly independent journalism. We hold power to account and have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence the counterpoint to the mainstream.

You can count on us for rigorous journalism and fearless opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right wing mainstream media.

In return you get:

  • Advert free reading experience
  • Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
  • 20% discount from our shop

 

The Canary Fund us
  • Show Comments

    1. Once again we see how the wealthy, right wing extremists in the establishment leverage the wealthy, right wing media moguls to do their bidding. The public need to wake up and realize that their governments are just pawns to the wealthy right wingers that are terrified of ordinary socialism, let alone any real Marxist/Leninist communism. They continue to be terrified of mild mannered Jerry Corbyn, who sadly cannot change into Superman in a phone booth, so Venezuela and Cuba appear to these paranoid imbeciles to be worse than Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader.

      Report comment

    2. Just like the yanks the we follow to try to topple a person who was justly voted in by its people’s yet the rich can’t have a Labour person in office oh dear they wet their knickers and try all in their power to destabilise the country it’s about time we woke up to these creatures

      Report comment

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles