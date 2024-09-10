Disabled people across the UK are facing a worsening housing crisis, as government policies and funding shortfalls leave many trapped in unsuitable homes. The system designed to support these individuals, particularly through the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG), is plagued by bureaucratic delays and a lack of coordination.

These issues have resulted in countless disabled people enduring years in homes that fail to meet their basic needs. The consequences of these delays are severe, forcing some people into extended hospital stays or making everyday activities in their homes dangerous or impossible.

Compounding the problem is the real-term reduction in the value of the DFG, which has not kept pace with rising construction costs. Outdated pricing structures further discourage contractors with the necessary expertise from participating in DFG projects, exacerbating delays and limiting the availability of crucial adaptations. This has left many disabled people waiting far too long for essential modifications like wheelchair ramps, accessible bathrooms, and stairlifts, adaptations that are critical for maintaining their independence and dignity.

The “Disabled people in the housing sector” report from the House of Commons Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Committee, published May 2024, reveals that the lack of suitable housing options means many disabled people are left in unsuitable accommodation for years, with no hope of improvement. Despite government commitments to improve accessibility standards in new homes, progress has been slow.

The committee’s report calls for immediate implementation of the M4(2) accessibility standard for all new builds, a policy that has been delayed for nearly two years. The report also emphasises the need for more homes built to the M4(3) standard, specifically designed for wheelchair users. Local authorities are urged to prioritise the needs of disabled people in their housing plans and to ensure that a sufficient number of new homes are fully accessible.

Sam, the Director of Age Care Bathrooms, a company that works with local councils to provide accessible bathroom solutions for people approved for Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs), is a dedicated advocate for accessible housing. In April 2024, Age Care Bathrooms commissioned a YouGov survey to uncover the significant challenges faced by UK adults aged 50 and over in maintaining bathroom accessibility. The findings, shared widely through a press release, are alarming: 26% of respondents revealed that at least one household member struggles with bathing or showering, and a staggering 65% are unaware of the financial assistance available through the DFG.

Many disabled people struggle to adapt their existing homes to meet their needs, even with the help of the DFG. A report from Age UK reveals that more than two-thirds of local authorities take longer than the recommended six months to complete adaptations through the DFG, with some taking more than two years. These delays have devastating effects, leaving many disabled and older people in unsafe and unsuitable living conditions for extended periods.

The charity is calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the DFG system. This includes increasing the grant’s funding, streamlining the application process, and improving communication between local authorities, healthcare providers, and contractors, to ensure that adaptations are delivered more quickly and efficiently.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, stressed the urgency of these reforms: “Our report highlights the appalling delays many older people face when trying to get the adaptations they need through the DFG. For those on low incomes, there is often no choice but to wait, sometimes for years, enduring discomfort and risking their health while they wait for their homes to be made safe.”

Age Care Bathrooms fully supports the call for reform of the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) and is advocating, in an ongoing petition with change.org, for greater clarity around eligibility requirements, and an urgent review of the outdated £6,000 savings threshold.

As the number of disabled people in the UK continues to rise, the demand for accessible housing will only grow. The government must act now to address the systemic flaws in the DFG and housing policy, ensuring that disabled individuals are no longer left behind. Increased funding, a more efficient application process, and stronger enforcement of accessibility standards are essential steps toward building a more inclusive and just society. Without these changes, the housing crisis for disabled people will only worsen, leaving many trapped in homes that fail to meet their most basic needs.