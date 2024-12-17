MPs have just debated two massively important issues. But the mainstream media is nowhere. So here are a few key interventions from the event – one specifically from John McDonnell over an arms ban on Israel and Palestine Action that everyone needs to watch.

Recognise Palestine. Arms ban on Israel.

Politicians went to Westminster Hall on Monday 16 December to discuss the recognition of Palestine and the need for an immediate arms embargo on Israel. Both actions would play a massive role in resolving the ongoing horrors resulting from Israel’s decades-long occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian territories. This came over 14 months into the genocide in Gaza which Israeli forces have been carrying out thanks to the impunity and support they’ve received from Western allies including the UK.

“On behalf of the Petitions Committee”, Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage introduced the debate consideration of “e-petitions 653509 and 652949 relating to Israel and Palestine”. The first one MPs discussed called “for the immediate recognition of Palestine as a state”, and had “received 283,669 signatures”. The second demanded “the revocation of arms export licences to Israel”, and had “received 107,316 signatures”.

McDonnell: Stop persecuting people who act amid government failure

Speaking about the need to suspend arms licences to Israel immediately, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell highlighted the persecution of Palestine Action campaigners who’ve been bravely taking direct action in recent years to create a hostile environment in Britain for companies profiting from the Israeli military’s brutal occupation of Palestine.

Criticising the government’s “use of counter-terrorism powers against direct action groups”, he said:

The last Government even came forward with proposals and discussions about proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation. I hope this Government are not going anywhere near that.

He added:

But why are the people in prison at the moment on remand? Why can they not be tagged before their trial comes up next November? A number of them, most probably, will be proven innocent, but they will have served nearly two years in prison – for what? For trying to do what we are failing to do: prevent this Government from supplying arms to a regime that kills children.

John McDonnell MP speaking truth to power – Its time to act now. All arms licences need to be closed down. When will this government stop selling weapons to Israel who seem to be using their right to defend themselves as an excuse to kill children? pic.twitter.com/YjrLO5jJGf — Mish Rahman (@mish_rahman) December 16, 2024

Corbyn: We need to be talking about RAF Akrotiri

Former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, argued that:

It is a shame that such a debate is being held in Westminster Hall – when a debate is of this significance, it should be in the main Chamber, to indicate how seriously we take the subject.

He then quoted a briefing from Amnesty International, which recently called Israel’s actions genocide after long consideration, saying:

the argument that Britain is using about the continuing supply of weapons and arms equipment to Israel is utterly fallacious

Most importantly, however, he highlighted Britain’s ongoing participation in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, stressing that a number of MPs have rightly:

pointed out that a mysteriously large number of flights have been taking off from the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri, going to Israel and coming back two hours later. It seems to me that they could well be delivering weapons to Israel.

The British state has been keeping the business of RAF Akrotiri under wraps as much as possible. But during the genocide, the unique colonial relic (part of the “largest Royal Air Force base outside the United Kingdom”) has supported covert US flights to occupied Palestine, sent dozens of British warplanes to both Israel and Lebanon, and facilitated British spy flights and the passing of intelligence from officers on the ground to Israel.

Declassified co-founder Matt Kennard, who has been following these controversial operations closely, has insisted that they are the actions of “a country which is participating” in Israel’s genocide – “a direct participant”:

Adam: Are we providing a base for the delivery of weapons to Israel?

Shockat Adam, the health worker who successfully ousted corporate shill Jonathan Ashworth in the 2024 election, has presented a “bill to make provision in connection with the recognition of the State of Palestine”, which is currently making its way through parliament. And he also highlighted the important question of RAF Akrotiri’s role in Israel’s genocide, saying:

We as a nation have a moral, political and legal duty to uphold international law and the rules of engagement in times of conflict. Under the genocide convention, we have a duty not only to prevent and punish genocide, but to avoid actions that might assist or enable a genocide. With that in mind, I want to raise an important and pressing issue with the Minister: the US Air Force’s use of British sovereign airspace in Cyprus. According to Declassified UK, at least 13 US planes used by the special forces, nearly all of them unmarked, have gone from Britain’s sprawling air base in Cyprus to Israel since Labour took office on 5 July and 10 October. Most flights stayed in Israel for about two hours before returning to Cyprus. Are we providing a base for the delivery of weapons to Israel? That would make us complicit in any war crimes and/or genocide that is happening there.

Mohamed: A Palestinian state is a prerequisite to peace

Like the other independent MPs above, Iqbal Mohamed also emphasised the importance of the issues on the table. He lamented that:

Our Government, the US and other allies to Israel have granted it immunity from war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide for decades.

He added:

The recognition of a Palestinian state is therefore a prerequisite to peace

And he stressed:

We know from our experience of the peace process in Northern Ireland that it is too simple to reduce political violence to irrational hatred or religious bigotry. Where we have a political conflict, we have political reasons to create a pathway to solutions. The Government can help create that pathway by stopping their supply of spare parts for F-35 fighter jets and all other weapons and by joining the vast majority of UN members in formally recognising a Palestinian state.

Where’s the mainstream media on the arms ban debate?

On the same day, a number of MPs stood outside parliament to support the campaign to stop arming Israel:

Today cross party MPs joined us outside parliament to show their support for an immediate arms embargo, ahead of this afternoon’s debate on a petition with over 100k signatures calling for an immediate revocation of all arms export licences to Israel. #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/EZHoGSH0Wx — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) December 16, 2024

But no national mainstream media outlets seemed to cover the debate on the important questions above.

Only some smaller outlets mentioned it. And this is part of the ongoing problem of our media manufacturing public consent for war crimes, whether our government is supporting them or participating in them. So if we want the all war crimes to stop, it’s essential to support independent media.

Featured image via screengrab