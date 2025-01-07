McDonald’s is confronting renewed allegations of severe abuses of workers rights, with over 100 current and former employees reporting experiences of sexual assault, harassment, racism, homophobia, and bullying.

These claims have prompted the UK parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee to summon McDonald’s UK chief executive, Alistair Macrow, for questioning. Meanwhile, the the TUC has hit back at what it calls the corporate giant’s ‘race to the bottom’.

McDonald’s: at the centre of another scandal

The BBC conducted an investigation revealing that employees, some as young as 17, faced inappropriate behavior from colleagues and managers. Reported incidents include sexual assault, sexually explicit remarks, homophobia, and a lack of effective response from management when complaints were raised.

One former employee recounted being sexually assaulted by a senior manager, while another described a culture where such behavior was normalised.

As the BBC reported, workers’ claims against McDonald’s include:

A worker quit her job in the West Midlands at the end of 2023, after she says managers inappropriately touched her and customers sexually harassed her. When she raised it, she says she was told to “suck it up”.

A 16-year-old current employee based in the West Midlands says he was bullied, shouted at and sworn at by managers.

A female worker, 20, says a male manager sent her topless pictures. She left her McDonald’s branch in the East of England in August.

Specifically, the BBC noted the case of Claire (not her real name). She told it that:

A shift manager asked her for sex in return for extra shifts, which she refused. She was 17, he was in his 30s. “You don’t expect that to happen,” she said. “It was totally inappropriate.”

Of course, McDonald’s is notorious for zero-hours contracts. Across its businesses, including franchises, 89% of staff are on these contracts. The BBC noted that:

McDonald’s says workers can choose to switch to minimum guaranteed hours. But we have spoken to 50 workers across the country who say they were not given that choice.

Ronald says… blah, blah, blah

In response to these allegations, McDonald’s stated that it does not tolerate harassment, abuse, or discrimination and is committed to ensuring a safe and respectful workplace. The company highlighted its implementation of new policies and training programs aimed at preventing such behavior.

However, the persistence of these issues suggests that existing measures may be insufficient.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has faced scrutiny over workplace practices. In 2021, the company introduced anti-harassment training following at least 50 employee-filed charges concerning workplace harassment over five years.

The Environmental Audit Committee’s involvement underscores the seriousness of the situation. The committee is expected to examine McDonald’s corporate governance and the effectiveness of its policies in safeguarding employee welfare. This inquiry forms part of a broader evaluation of labor practices within large corporations operating in the UK.

The outcome of this inquiry could have significant implications for McDonald’s operations and reputation in the UK.

McDonald’s race to the bottom

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak said:

No-one should ever find themselves in the position of being asked to exchange sex for shifts. It’s abhorrent – the McDonalds CEO has serious questions to answer. This investigation has exposed how sexual harassment and insecure work can go hand in hand.

Zero-hours contracts create a huge imbalance of power in the workplace that leaves workers vulnerable to predatory bosses. If staff say no to their manager they face losing all of their work. This is why cracking down on exploitative working practices like zero-hours contracts and giving people stronger protections at work is so important.