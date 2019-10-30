Corbyn challenges Johnson to head-to-head TV debates

Jeremy Corbyn is challenging Boris Johnson to face him in head-to-head televised debates during the election campaign.

Johnson was accused of running scared from TV debates by rival Jeremy Hunt during the race to take over the Tory party after the departure of Theresa May.

Corbyn’s spokesman said:

As we demanded of Theresa May and she refused to agree, we would challenge Boris Johnson to agree today to head-to-head TV debates in this campaign.

Asked about a three-way discussion with Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, the spokesman said:

We are in discussion with the broadcasters. But there are only two people who can be prime minister at the end of this campaign and I think the British public have a clear right to see them debate head-to-head on TV and hear their cases.

A general election is widely expected to get the go-ahead for 12 December.

Johnson did take part in two one-on-one debates during the battle for the Tory crown but not before Hunt and others placed him under great pressure to do so.