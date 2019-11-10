Caroline Lucas says we must challenge fossil fuel companies and ‘those in power’

Caroline Lucas has said people should put greater focus on fossil fuel companies and holding the powerful to account.

The Green Party co-leader called for a change to the system to reduce emissions.

She told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show:

“It’s incredibly easy to pit one person’s behaviour over against another” but we need systematic change on climate says Green Party’s Caroline Lucas#Marr https://t.co/4D0uc2bAsA pic.twitter.com/t7BNLbyFwB — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 10, 2019

Lucas questioned why it was more expensive to take a train to other parts of Europe than to fly – saying it is because “we’ve chosen not to tax aviation fuel and VAT on aviation and instead we do when it comes to railways”.

She continued:

So let’s change those price signals to make it easier for people to do the right thing rather than sitting in judgment on each other saying we’re not doing enough. Sometimes I think the Green movement can sometimes sound as if we’re doing that, and I think that’s very off-putting and we shouldn’t.

Lucas also said her party had a “real chance of winning” in places like the Isle of Wight, Bristol West, Stroud, and Bury St Edmunds.

On her party’s plans to spend more than £100 billion “greening” the economy, she said: