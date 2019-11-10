Babies going hungry in the dystopian nightmare that is Tory Britain today

A tweet requesting donations for a ‘baby food bank’ in Glasgow has gone viral.

In a damning indictment of Tory Britain, people are expressing outrage over the distressing reality that babies are at risk of going hungry in one of the richest countries in the world:

Child poverty

The Canary has previously reported on how Universal Credit, and being unable to afford essential items, is separating parents from their babies. This happened alongside rising child poverty in the UK. And it is a direct result of Tory policies, namely cuts in the name of austerity and the introduction of Universal Credit in 2013.

It’s clear that it’s the poorest groups of people who have been hit hardest:

A baby food bank. This is Britain in 2019. A baby food bank. Food bank numbers have grown and grown in this decade. Why would you want to re-elect the Conservatives into power? The overwhelming majority of food bank users are destitute. Why? Ask our government. https://t.co/6RnMj94BKa — Dr Martin Remains #Revoker #Facciamorete #FBPE (@MartinRemains) November 9, 2019

Some people thought they were being clever by suggesting mothers should just breastfeed their babies – obviously not realising you can’t produce breast milk on an empty stomach:

This thread is abt the need for a baby food bank in Glasgow (yes,you read that correctly: a baby food bank, in one of the richest countries in the world,in 2019). Some bright sparks have replied to say “why can’t the women breastfeed?” What ignorance & insensitivity. Good grief. https://t.co/YABWxOgWjS — Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC (@caoilfhionnanna) November 9, 2019

Get the Tories out

It’s obvious to many that the impact of Conservative policies can’t be removed from the need for ‘baby food banks’ in Britain today:

"baby food banks" Just let those three words sink in. What the Tories have done to Britain is abhorrent. #ToriesOut #GTTO #GeneralElection https://t.co/Q38Es9Ypq2 — Jack Hancock #JC4PM (@1983Jackhancock) November 10, 2019

FAO our beloved, supine media. You should be all over this. ALL OVER THIS. What kind of country has baby food banks? It's a country whose people have been left to rot by its disgusting government, who you cheerlead for. Anyone who isn't appalled has something wrong with them. https://t.co/WN33H1aj89 — Shaun Lawson (@shaunjlawson) November 10, 2019

Moreover, it’s obvious to many that having the Conservatives remain in power is no longer an option. Particularly for the majority of people who are suffering at the bottom of society:

a society where we need to have baby food banks is so deeply broken that it would be criminal to return its architects to power on december 12th https://t.co/hCMGSxnKE0 — Gordon Maloney (@gordonmaloney) November 9, 2019

A baby food bank. This does not mean a small food bank. Nope. In UK 2019, mother’s can’t feed or clothe their kids. And you want to continue this MESS by voting Tory? Shame on you if you do. Absolute shame on you. #GeneralElection https://t.co/agJm3Rf8Ub — Vittanelle (@Vitt2tsnoc) November 10, 2019

And people haven’t forgotten the Lib Dems’ role in enabling the Tories either:

Baby food bank. Get your head around that before you think about voting for LibDems who will definitely coalition with the Tories. Or the Tories, who caused this, or SNP who enact austerity for the Tories/EU. #GTTOA2019 #VoteLabour2019 https://t.co/r5ujlU9OQv — CatChi #FreeAssangeNOW 🇻🇪 🇸🇾 🇵🇸 🇾🇪🇧🇴 (@Mizzkat1) November 10, 2019

Baby food bank???

WTAF?? How the hell can anyone see this and not realise there is something terribly, terribly wrong in the UK? What kind of shit show for a Government allows this situation to arise? God I detest the Tories for what they’ve done and the LibDems for enabling. — alittletotheleft🌹🇵🇸#VoteLabour (@alittletothele2) November 9, 2019

In November 2018, UN special rapporteur for poverty Philip Alston highlighted how austerity had caused alarming poverty and avoidable suffering in the UK. Alston had concluded that “the worse aspects of a lot of these policies could be changed overnight, and for very little money”.

Regardless of cost to the taxpayer, babies should not be facing hunger in any scenario. And their parents should not have to go to food banks in order to feed and clothe them. With the general election looming, we finally have an opportunity to bring an end to this avoidable suffering.

