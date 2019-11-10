Babies going hungry in the dystopian nightmare that is Tory Britain today

Father and baby
Afroze Fatima Zaidi


A tweet requesting donations for a ‘baby food bank’ in Glasgow has gone viral.

In a damning indictment of Tory Britain, people are expressing outrage over the distressing reality that babies are at risk of going hungry in one of the richest countries in the world:

Child poverty

The Canary has previously reported on how Universal Credit, and being unable to afford essential items, is separating parents from their babies. This happened alongside rising child poverty in the UK. And it is a direct result of Tory policies, namely cuts in the name of austerity and the introduction of Universal Credit in 2013.

It’s clear that it’s the poorest groups of people who have been hit hardest:

Some people thought they were being clever by suggesting mothers should just breastfeed their babies – obviously not realising you can’t produce breast milk on an empty stomach:

Get the Tories out

It’s obvious to many that the impact of Conservative policies can’t be removed from the need for ‘baby food banks’ in Britain today:

Moreover, it’s obvious to many that having the Conservatives remain in power is no longer an option. Particularly for the majority of people who are suffering at the bottom of society:

And people haven’t forgotten the Lib Dems’ role in enabling the Tories either:

In November 2018, UN special rapporteur for poverty Philip Alston highlighted how austerity had caused alarming poverty and avoidable suffering in the UK. Alston had concluded that “the worse aspects of a lot of these policies could be changed overnight, and for very little money”.

Regardless of cost to the taxpayer, babies should not be facing hunger in any scenario. And their parents should not have to go to food banks in order to feed and clothe them. With the general election looming, we finally have an opportunity to bring an end to this avoidable suffering.

Featured image via Needpix/Petr Kratochvil 

