Jeremy Corbyn aims for the ‘biggest voter registration drive that our country has ever seen’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will urge millions of eligible voters to register before the deadline at 11.59pm on Tuesday 26 November.

Fresh from launching the party’s manifesto, Labour leader Corbyn will be on the campaign trail in Stoke where he will urge people to register to vote before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Corbyn is expected to say: “To achieve real change, I’m calling on people to take just five minutes to get registered so they can make sure that their voice is heard.

“Over nine million eligible voters are still not registered to vote – that’s one-sixth of the voting population.

“We want to make the next five days the biggest voter registration drive that our country has ever seen.”