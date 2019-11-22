Labour’s manifesto makes it the obvious choice for women this election

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the party's manifesto launch in Birmingham on 21 November
Afroze Fatima Zaidi


The Labour Party launched its manifesto in Birmingham on 21 November ahead of the upcoming general election. People have roundly praised the manifesto for its transformative policies, which will go some way towards alleviating the suffering caused by the Tories during their near-decade in power.

But one aspect of the manifesto that stands out is the focus on addressing injustice and inequality, and women’s issues in particular:

The Conservatives have failed to tackle society’s burning injustices. Instead, they have inflicted injustice after injustice on women, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and LGBT+ communities and disabled people. Over 85% of the burden of Tory/Lib Dem cuts has fallen on the shoulders of women. [emphasis added]

This acknowledgement of the disproportionate harm austerity has caused to women is important. But even more significantly, concrete steps are proposed to address the disadvantages women continue to face due to structural misogyny and sexism:

Equality

The manifesto includes a proposal to set up a Women and Equalities department with a full-time secretary of state:

 

And it pledges to close the gender pay gap by the year 2030:

Furthermore, women affected by changes to the pension age won’t be left behind:

It’s clear that inclusion is at the heart of Labour’s manifesto, as the party has clarified its stance on trans women as well:

Well-being

Women’s safety and well-being is another key issue that the manifesto addresses. Labour has pledged more support for survivors of domestic violence. And among its most groundbreaking policies is one that will make misogyny and violence against women and girls a hate crime:

And for the first time ever, there are plans to introduce ten days’ paid leave for survivors fleeing domestic abuse:

What’s more, the manifesto affirms women’s reproductive rights:

And it takes an empathetic view towards women who’ve experienced miscarriages, with plans to offer them bereavement leave:

All in all, there’s much about the Labour manifesto to make people hopeful. And certainly for women, Labour’s policies offer more support than that of any other party – making their choice of who to vote for on 12 December that much easier.

Featured image via YouTube/Guardian News

