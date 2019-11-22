Realising the Labour manifesto is breaking through, BBC Question Time goes into anti-Labour overdrive

Realising that the Labour manifesto is breaking through, BBC Question Time (BBCQT) went into anti-Labour overdrive on 21 November.

The manifesto unveiled a raft of policies that are highly popular with the UK public. For instance, the vast majority support nationalising essential industries (77% energy, 76% railways and 83% water), which Labour has pledged to do.

“Outrageous bias”

Labour’s manifesto also promises to only tax the top 5% of earners, meaning the establishment and BBC executives are in the crosshairs.

BBCQT didn’t waste a moment attacking the document:

Bolton is a swing constituency between Labour and the Tories. How on earth can SEVEN #bbcqt audience members be allowed to spout anti-Labour drivel in a row. If this was a truly balanced audience, the odds on this happening are as close to zero as you can get. Outrageous bias. — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) November 21, 2019

The audience may submit questions, but the BBC selects them. And people think the fact that the first eight questions were attacks on Labour demonstrates serious bias at the broadcaster:

First EIGHT audience members called on #BBCQT made attacks on Labour. Remember audience asked to submit written questions in advance, BBC do know views of individual audience members.

Then the BBC tweet out without correction this man telling straight lies on income distribution. https://t.co/75JxkERuZC — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) November 22, 2019

Others took issue with the contributions themselves:

Why are these people pretending Labour caused the 2008 financial crash.

Sorry! Did Labour balloon the subprime mortgage market in America and run Lehman bros?#bbcqt — Femi – REGISTER TO VOTE TODAY! (@Femi_Sorry) November 21, 2019

And others slammed the BBC‘s coverage throughout 21 November:

How anyone can still argue that the BBC is impartial today is beyond comprehension. The BBC have been waging all out war on the Labour Manifesto from 6.30am this morning until nearly midnight tonight.#BBCQT #Newsnight #r4today #bbcpm #PoliticsLive — Mountain (@sharpeleven) November 22, 2019

Not out of character

The BBC is often accused of anti-Labour bias. The broadcaster appears to be fending off the threat Corbyn poses through:

Stacking panels and pundits full of anti-Corbyn talking heads. In 19 episodes of Sunday Politics, for instance, right-wingers dominated every show. True left-wingers, meanwhile, appeared on three of those episodes.

Misrepresenting information concerning Labour, such as selectively editing emails, broadcasting factual inaccuracies, and making images showing Corbyn next to Osama Bin Laden or on the Kremlin skyline.

A real shame

It’s a shame because the Labour manifesto is full of fabulous policies, such as:

Working to replace the House of Lords with a Senate of the Nations and Regions, and votes at 16.

Mass investment in green energy, including 90% of electricity via renewables and low-carbon sources by 2030.

Build 100,000 “social rent” homes per year, alongside a second homes tax.

And as economist Mariana Mazzucato points out, the ‘spending’ (investment) level isn’t even high in comparison to other countries:

“Even if you just look at the total amount that Labour currently wants to increase the spending, it would basically bring us still to levels that are lower than France, Norway, and Sweden.” – Economist Mariana Mazzucato on Labour’s spending plans #Newsnight | @MazzucatoM pic.twitter.com/v9nHfZRBt8 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 21, 2019

The BBC‘s assault on the Labour manifesto is frankly depressing. Because it’s a modern vision for Britain that deserves a fair hearing.

