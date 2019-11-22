Realising the Labour manifesto is breaking through, BBC Question Time goes into anti-Labour overdrive

Realising that the Labour manifesto is breaking through, BBC Question Time (BBCQT) went into anti-Labour overdrive on 21 November.

The manifesto unveiled a raft of policies that are highly popular with the UK public. For instance, the vast majority support nationalising essential industries (77% energy, 76% railways and 83% water), which Labour has pledged to do.

“Outrageous bias”

Labour’s manifesto also promises to only tax the top 5% of earners, meaning the establishment and BBC executives are in the crosshairs.

BBCQT didn’t waste a moment attacking the document:

 

The audience may submit questions, but the BBC selects them. And people think the fact that the first eight questions were attacks on Labour demonstrates serious bias at the broadcaster:

Others took issue with the contributions themselves:

And others slammed the BBC‘s coverage throughout 21 November:

Not out of character

The BBC is often accused of anti-Labour bias. The broadcaster appears to be fending off the threat Corbyn poses through:

  • Stacking panels and pundits full of anti-Corbyn talking heads. In 19 episodes of Sunday Politics, for instance, right-wingers dominated every show. True left-wingers, meanwhile, appeared on three of those episodes.
  • Misrepresenting information concerning Labour, such as selectively editing emails, broadcasting factual inaccuracies, and making images showing Corbyn next to Osama Bin Laden or on the Kremlin skyline.
A real shame

It’s a shame because the Labour manifesto is full of fabulous policies, such as:

  • Working to replace the House of Lords with a Senate of the Nations and Regions, and votes at 16.
  • Mass investment in green energy, including 90% of electricity via renewables and low-carbon sources by 2030.
  • Build 100,000 “social rent” homes per year, alongside a second homes tax.

And as economist Mariana Mazzucato points out, the ‘spending’ (investment) level isn’t even high in comparison to other countries:

The BBC‘s assault on the Labour manifesto is frankly depressing. Because it’s a modern vision for Britain that deserves a fair hearing.

