Stormzy signs star-studded letter endorsing Jeremy Corbyn

A list of musicians, artists, rappers, and grime MCs are backing Jeremy Corbyn and Labour at the general election. Rappers Stormzy, Akala and Lowkey, along with singers Katy B and Peter Hooton of Liverpool group The Farm, are all among the 39 artists signing the letter with the Grime 4 Corbyn campaign group.

Brit Awards winner Stormzy backed Labour in 2017 and has been a vocal critic of the Conservative government.

MAKE SURE YOU VOTE, DON’T SCROLL PAST, THIS IS VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. https://t.co/m0QQ5Gbhzv pic.twitter.com/9iEx6sbayr — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 25, 2019

I don’t expect you to take my advice when it comes to voting, I spend half my time in Ibiza and my other half down the pub! But When Akala is voting labour you know it stands for something!! — DOUGIE (@LittleDeeMusic) November 25, 2019

“T ake charge of our own destinies “

The letter to the Guardian newspaper reads:

We’re not voting Labour in the naive hope that they will solve all the problems our communities face. We vote because they offer an urgent alternative to the destructive policies of the Conservatives. Ending austerity will, for the first time in many of our lifetimes, use the taxes we all already pay into, to reinvest in the housing, youth clubs, community groups and cultural centres being destroyed by the current government. These spaces made many of us who we are today, and while we don’t rely on them like we used to, we know how important they will be for the next generation. It is only by restoring them that our communities can take charge of our own destinies, and build our own solutions to the problems we face.

Corbyn “has fought against injustice all his political life”

The letter continued:

We are under no illusions about Labour’s own imperial history, and we don’t think the British establishment is fundamentally going to change. But we are sick of our taxes being spent on fighting more wars and building more jails. Jeremy Corbyn has been one of the few people who has fought against injustice all his political life, from apartheid South Africa to the bombing of Libya. To deny from our own, now quite comfortable places, that a Labour government would improve the lives of millions would betray the communities we come from. The opportunity for people-led change can be made possible under a Jeremy Corbyn Labour government. End austerity, rebuild our communities and take back the means to change our lives for the better.

“Life is something worth voting for”

The letter concluded by saying:

Surely, in an election that could transform the livelihoods of many, and be the difference between life or death for many more, life is something worth voting for. Join us. Register to vote before midnight on Tuesday 26 November. And vote Labour on Thursday 12 December.

