After election ‘taken over by Brexit’, Corbyn to step down as Labour leader in early 2020

Jeremy Corbyn has indicated he will quit as Labour leader in the early part of next year after the party suffered its worst general election defeat since 1935.

“This election was taken over ultimately by Brexit”

Corbyn said:

The National Executive will have to meet, of course, in the very near future and it is up to them. It will be in the early part of next year. … I have pride in our manifesto that we put forward, and all the policies we put forward, which actually had huge public support. But this election was taken over ultimately by Brexit and we as a party represent people who voted both Remain and Leave. My whole strategy was to reach out beyond the Brexit divide to try and bring people together, because ultimately the country has to come together.

Labour lost a string of previous strongholds to the Tories, many in areas that voted for Brexit. These losses have pushed Corbyn to say he will not lead Labour into another general election.

Speaking after retaining his Islington North seat, Corbyn stressed:

I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward. And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future.

Allies of the Labour leader insisted the defeat was down to the inability to overcome differences over Brexit rather than a rejection of Corbyn’s left-wing policy programme.

The party was left with just 203 seats – down from the 262 it won in the 2017 general election under Corbyn’s leadership and the 243 it held when parliament was dissolved in November.