MPs set to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

MPs will receive a pay rise of 3.1% from April this year, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.

The increase, announced on Thursday, will raise MPs’ basic pay from £79,468 to £81,932 and will be effective from 1 April.

It follows a decision confirmed in 2018 by IPSA to adjust the pay of MPs at the same rate as public sector earnings, which are published by the Office of National Statistics.

The announcement marks the first time MPs’ salaries have exceeded £80,000 and is an increase of £16,194 compared to ​the £65,738 salary in April 2010.

Many MPs who hold other duties receive an additional salary, including chairs of select committees and ministers. Select committee chairs will now be given a further £16,422, up from £15,928 in April 2019.

IPSA has no role in setting ministerial salaries. Cabinet Office figures show in 2019 the Prime Minister was entitled to a second salary of £79,286, while senior ministers including the Chancellor and Secretaries of State were entitled to up to £71,090. The Attorney General is entitled to one of the highest salaries in government, at £98,921 in April 2019.