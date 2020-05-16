Venezuela calls on UK government to ‘abandon coup-mongering plans’ after The Canary’s investigation

Following an investigation by The Canary, the Venezuelan government has formally called on the UK to “abandon Washington’s coup-mongering plans and any destabilizing initiative”.

Venezuela Reconstruction Unit

On 13 May, The Canary revealed the existence of a specialist unit within the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) dedicated to the ‘reconstruction’ of Venezuela. Files obtained under the Freedom of Information Act also revealed private discussions between Venezuelan opposition figures and UK officials. The discussions detail proposals for the promotion of British business after a planned coup.

The existence of the “Venezuela Reconstruction Unit” had never been publicly acknowledged by either the FCO or senior diplomat John Saville, who heads the unit. Saville was formerly UK ambassador to Venezuela (2014-2017).

“Abandon Washington’s coup-mongering plans”

On 15 May, and in response to this investigation, Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza summoned the UK representative in Venezuela to offer an explanation.

Arreaza wrote that he:

convened the Chargé d’affaires of the United Kingdom [Duncan Hill] to present him with a formal protest and demand an explanation for the creation in their foreign ministry of a Venezuela Reconstruction Unit.

The foreign minister continued that:

Duncan Hill confirmed this absurdity and tried to justify the unjustifiable.