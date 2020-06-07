Labour slams parliament voting and delay in making face masks compulsory on public transport
The way that parliament works during the current coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic needs to be reviewed, the shadow transport secretary has suggested. Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge programme following a week in which MPs were required to queue in order to vote, Labour’s Jim McMahon has backed a return to electronic voting.
He said:
I do think we need to review the way that Parliament works. The frustration with Parliament of course is if it’s at all avoidable, then it should be avoided and we can vote electronically, we can vote in 15 seconds, we don’t have to be queuing up for 40 minutes.
Aside from it being unsafe in my view, it’s often a massively inefficient way of working.
On 2 June, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle had tweeted:
This queue stretches out of the Palace, across a courtyard and into another building.
Until last week all 650 MPs could vote safely from home online.@Jacob_Rees_Mogg will really go to extreme lengths to prevent parliament from coming into the 21st century! pic.twitter.com/lM8TO6YCmy
— Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP🌹🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@lloyd_rm) June 2, 2020
McMahon also questioned the government’s decision to wait until 15 June to make the wearing of a face covering compulsory on public transport in England. He said:
I’ll be coming down on Monday from the North West – where the R (transmission) rate is a huge concern for people here – down to London.
I think the question is, well why wait? Face coverings are now required to keep people safe on public transport, why wait a week? Am I more or less of a risk this Monday than I’ll be the following Monday?
In terms of equity, MPs were in Parliament lining up, often breaking social distancing because of the pinch points, in terms of upholding our democratic responsibility.
We all need to understand that peaceful assembly is also a very important part of our democratic process as well.
And so of course, we don’t want anybody to break social distancing, we want to make sure that we control the virus, but we also need to put it into perspective as well.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.