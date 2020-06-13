Black Lives Matter protesters fill Trafalgar Square
Black Lives Matter protesters flocked to London’s Trafalgar Square on the afternoon of Friday 12 June, as widespread demonstrations continued following the killing of George Floyd in the US.
African American Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on25 May .
Participants in Friday’s protest were warned of counter-rallies from the far-right and urged to “stay calm” if they encountered these. They marched to Trafalgar Square, passing Buckingham Palace on the way.
Hundreds of campaigners surrounded Nelson’s Column after walking from Hyde Park, as around two dozen police officers watched on.
