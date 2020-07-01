Police officer warned after tweeting ‘kicking down doors is our favourite thing’
An officer has been warned after tweeting from a police account that “kicking down doors is probably one of our favourite things to do”.
The tweet, which was deleted a short time afterwards, came from the Homerton branch of the Metropolitan Police and showed officers using a battering ram to break down a door.
It continued: “Another warrant conducted on #Victoria ward with the assistance of @MSPHomerton @MPSKingsPark @MPSHackneyWick #knockknock #localpolicing.”
After being contacted about the post, the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of an inappropriate tweet sent from the @MPSHomerton twitter account.
“The officer who tweeted this has been given words of advice and the Professional Standards Unit have been made aware. The tweet has now been deleted.”
Social media users were quick to condemn the tweet, with Guardian columnist Owen Jones posting: “Really great tweet to send if you want to sound like a bunch of unhinged gangsters, @MPSHomerton! (And yes, this is real)”
A fellow social media user responded: “As a Homerton resident, I find this now-deleted tweet very disturbing. This is why defunding the police and ring-fencing policing budgets for local services is needed.”
Another complained that the message was “sinister”, adding: “As someone who lives in Homerton it makes me feel terrified.”
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.