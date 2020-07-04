Leaked photo shows Ghislaine Maxwell reclining on royal throne during private tour organised by Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell had a private tour of Buckingham Palace organised by Prince Andrew and sat on a throne, it has been reported. A photo obtained by the Telegraph appears to show the British socialite reclining in the throne beside actor Keven Spacey in 2002.

The paper said that the pair were on a private tour of the palace organised by Prince Andrew for former US president Bill Clinton.

It emerged after Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday 2 July. She faces allegations that she helped disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, her former boyfriend, “identify, befriend and groom” girls, including one as young as 14.

The Telegraph said it was not thought that Epstein was on the palace tour when the picture was taken.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Meanwhile, the duke has been urged to provide information in relation to the investigation after his friend Maxwell appeared in court accused of facilitating Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls.

Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for the southern district of New York, told a press conference that authorities would “welcome” a statement from the duke.

Charges against Maxwell

Four of the six charges cover Maxwell’s dealings with Epstein from 1994 to 1997, when she was in an “intimate relationship” with him, according to the indictment. These include conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

She is further charged with conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the indictment, three unnamed minors were allegedly “induced and enticed” by Maxwell, who “facilitated” for them to be groomed by Esptein at properties he owned. These include residences in New York City, Palm Beach in Florida and Santa Fe in New Mexico, as well as Maxwell’s personal residence in London, prosecutors allege.

One of the girls was allegedly groomed and abused in London between 1994 and 1995. Prosecutors claim this included a period of time when Maxwell knew the girl was under the age of 18.

Authorities also claim that Maxwell, who is also charged with two counts of perjury, lied when being questioned under oath in 2016. She has previously denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of sexual misconduct by Epstein.

One of his alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, claims that she was trafficked by him and that Prince Andrew had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17.

Andrew categorically denies the allegations. His lawyers have insisted the duke has repeatedly offered to provide a witness statement to the investigation.