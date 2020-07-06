PM wants driverless trains to be condition of future TfL bailout

Boris Johnson has said driverless trains should be a condition of a future bailout of Transport for London (TfL).

The government has given TfL a £1.6bn package to continue running services after a collapse in revenue in May 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown. But that funding will run out in September 2020.

“Let’s not be the prisoners of the unions”

On a visit to a site in Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire, where tech giant Siemens will open a rail manufacturing facility in 2022, Boris Johnson told reporters:

“As always, Boris Johnson is talking nonsense”

Finn Brennan, organiser on London Underground for train drivers’ union Aslef, said: