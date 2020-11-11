Extinction Rebellion in climate change protest at Cenotaph

Extinction Rebellion has staged a protest at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

The climate protesters unveiled a banner reading “Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War” at the memorial on Whitehall, in central London. After the banner was displayed, British Army veteran and Extinction Rebellion member Donald Bell observed a two-minute silence before hanging a wreath of poppies bearing the message “act now”.

Bell, 64, who completed four tours in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, said:

Unchecked climate change means a return to a world at war.

Extinction Rebellion campaigner Donald Bell observed a two-minute silence before hanging a wreath of poppies on the Cenotaph (TheLightscaper/PA)

