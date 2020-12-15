Threat of government legal action forces Greenwich Council to keep schools open
The leader of Greenwich Council has said he has “no choice” but to ask schools to remain open following threats of legal action from the government.
Threats
The local authority has agreed to withdraw its advice to schools in the south-east London borough to move to online learning for the last few days of term amid rising coronavirus (Covid-19) rates in the capital.
The decision comes after education secretary Gavin Williamson told the Labour-run council on the evening of 14 December to keep schools open to all pupils until the end of term or it will face legal action.
Statement from Cllr Danny Thorpe, Leader of the Council on our response to the Government regarding school closures due to COVID-19…https://t.co/nXni5cqjAY #COVID #COVID19
— Royal Greenwich (@Royal_Greenwich) December 15, 2020
In a statement, Greenwich Council leader Danny Thorpe said:
With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in the borough, I cannot agree that this is the correct choice for our schools.
However, I also cannot justify the use of public funds to fight the decision in the courts.
Consequently, I have no choice but to ask our schools to keep their doors open to all students rather than just continuing with online learning.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.