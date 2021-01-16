Public warned over coronavirus cons amid rising vaccine fraud reports

Doctors and police are warning the public not to fall for fraudsters trying to sell fake coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, affirming that the jab will always be free.

Scams rising

Reports to Action Fraud have been rising in the last two months, particularly around scam text messages, as con artists seek to gain from the pandemic. City of London Police are investigating one case in which a man knocked on the door of a 92-year-old woman and administered a fake vaccine before charging £160 and claiming it would be reimbursed by the NHS.

Suspicious text messages reported by members of the public urge people to click a link to a bogus booking site which mimics an NHS page. The site asks for for personal details such as bank account numbers.

Con artists have also been known to use telephone calls to extract payments.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said:

Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. It is vital that we do not let a small number of unscrupulous fraudsters undermine the huge team effort under way across the country to protect millions of people from this terrible disease.

It comes as the latest figures showed that 3.23 million people across the UK have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Hard work

England’s top GP joined the head of Action Fraud, the National Crime Agency, and the National Cyber Security Centre in issuing advice to combat vaccine scams. A number of people are already serving prison sentences for coronavirus-related cons over the last year, NHS England said.

GP Nikki Kanani, the medical director for primary care for NHS England, said that:

Over a thousand NHS teams across the country are working hard to deliver vaccines quickly to those who would benefit most and are doing an amazing job, with over two million people already getting their first dose. We know how excited people are to get the vaccine when it’s their turn to do so, but sadly we’re seeing that excitement is also bringing out the cheats, crooks and con people looking to make money from this life-saving programme. Remember, the vaccine will always be free on the NHS. Our staff will never ask for, or accept, cash for vaccines, never ask for your banking details or identity documents, and will never come around to your house unannounced.

As of 10 January, Action Fraud had received 65 reports in relation to coronavirus vaccines.

Always free

During the vaccine rollout, the NHS says it will never ask for bank account or card details, a banking PIN or password, and never ask individuals to prove their identity by sending copies of personal documents such as a passport, driving licence, bills, or payslips.

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: