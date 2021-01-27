Government sets out plans to halt new badger cull licences after next year
Intensive badger culling to tackle tuberculosis in cattle will no longer get the go-ahead in new areas after 2022, under plans set out by the government.
The controversial badger cull has expanded to cover dozens of areas of England and kill tens of thousands of the protected mammals a year since it began in 2013 to curb bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in livestock.
But last year the government signalled its intention to gradually phase out culling of the wild animals, which can spread the disease to livestock, amid efforts to deploy a bTB vaccine for cattle within five years.
New proposals have now been put out to consultation which include plans to stop issuing four-year licences to intensively cull badgers in new areas of England after 2022.
Under the plans, new licences issued before then could be cut short after two or three years based on the latest scientific evidence.
Licences to carry out supplementary culling in an area, which are granted after the four-year intensive cull has taken place, would be restricted to two years and would not be reissued afterwards.
The government said it also planned to support badger vaccination in areas that have completed culls, as an alternative to supplementary culling, and accelerate the deployment of a cattle vaccine.
It spells the beginning of the end of the controversial policy of culling, which farmers have said is necessary to control the disease that devastates the beef and dairy industries but which has been criticised as inhumane and ineffective by wildlife and animal welfare groups.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.