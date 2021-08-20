Plymouth gunman Jake Davison kept shotgun after admitting assault
Police did not seize Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s shotgun and licence after he admitted assaulting two youths in a park, it has emerged.
Shotgun
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the 22-year-old’s shotgun and licence were only seized in December last year when concerns were raised directly with Devon and Cornwall Police. Davison had been taking part in a voluntary intervention programme – an alternative to being charged or cautioned – after admitting assaulting two youths in a park in Plymouth last September.
The IOPC said Devon and Cornwall Police had offered the apprentice crane operator a place on its Pathfinder scheme.
At the end of November last year, a scheme worker raised concerns with the force’s firearms licensing department about Davison’s possession of a shotgun. The shotgun and certificate were seized by police on 7 December.
Following his completion of the Pathfinder scheme in March 2021 and a subsequent review by the firearms licensing department, the shotgun and certificate were returned to Davison on 9 July.
Read on...
A little over a month later – following a row with his mother – Davison shot her dead inside her home in Biddick Drive, Keyham, before killing four others in a 12-minute rampage.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee, 43, were shot dead in an attack witnessed by horrified onlookers as they walked their pet dog in Biddick Drive.
Davison then shot Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place.
He then turned the gun on himself before armed officers reached him.
Do your bit for independent journalism
Did you know that less than 1.5% of our readers contribute financially to The Canary? Imagine what we could do if just a few more people joined our movement to achieve a shared vision of a free and fair society where we nurture people and planet.
We need you to help out, if you can.
When you give a monthly amount to fund our work, you are supporting truly independent journalism. We hold power to account and have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence the counterpoint to the mainstream.
You can count on us for rigorous journalism and fearless opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right wing mainstream media.
In return you get:
- Advert free reading experience
- Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
- 20% discount from our shop
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.